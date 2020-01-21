Advertising
In Pictures: Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix win at SAG Awards
Phoebe Waller Bridge was also among the winners at the ceremony.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars turning out for the ceremony.
Parasite, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix were among the winners and Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards show hot streak.
Here are some of the best pictures from the night:
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.