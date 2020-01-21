All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Parasite was a shock winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger cemented their positions as Oscars favourites.

In the TV categories, Phoebe Waller-Bridge picked up an individual award but the acclaimed comedy fell victim to an upset in the ensemble category.

Renee Zellweger cemented her position as Oscars favourite with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Here are the winners from the 26th SAG Awards:

Male actor in a comedy series – Tony Shalhoub (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

Female actor in a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Ensemble in a comedy series – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Female actor in a supporting role – Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Male actor in a supporting role – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)

Female actor in a television movie or limited series – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Female actor in a drama series – Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Male actor in a drama series – Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Ensemble in a drama series – The Crown

Male actor in a television movie or drama series – Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Male actor in a leading role – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Female actor in a leading role – Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Cast in a motion picture – Parasite

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture – Avengers: Endgame

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – Game Of Thrones