The Oscar nominations in full

Joker leads the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, closely followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Here is the list in full.

Best picture:

Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Le Mans ’66)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Best actor:

Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best supporting actress:

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Achievement in directing:

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Adapted screenplay:

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay:

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sir Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won

Best animated feature film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Achievement in cinematography:

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design:

The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Best documentary feature:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short subject:

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Achievement in film editing:

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

Best international feature film of the year:

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain And Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling:

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.