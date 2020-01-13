Advertising
The Oscar nominations in full
The prizes will be handed out in Los Angeles next month.
Joker leads the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, closely followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
Here is the list in full.
Best picture:
Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Le Mans ’66)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Best actor:
Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best supporting actress:
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Achievement in directing:
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Adapted screenplay:
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay:
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sir Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won
Best animated feature film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Achievement in cinematography:
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Achievement in costume design:
The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Best documentary feature:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short subject:
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Achievement in film editing:
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
Best international feature film of the year:
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain And Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling:
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.
