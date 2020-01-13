Love Island 2020: The male contestants

Love Island’s new crop of male contestants includes a police officer, a coffee bean salesman who worked as a naked waiter and the heir to a country estate in Cornwall.

The new series of the ITV2 dating show starts on Sunday, with seven ladies and five men set to move into the villa.

They include Mike Boateng, 24, a police officer from London who says his new year’s resolution is to “find a serious relationship”.

Mike Boateng (ITV)

“I’m going in to the villa to find love. If that means stepping on a few toes, burning a few bridges and finding the love of my life, I’m willing to do it,” he said.

Former footballer Boateng has a couple of claims to fame already.

He said: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United.

“My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a few years ago.”

Coffee bean salesman Connor Durman has been living in Australia for four years and worked as a nude waiter in Sydney.

Connor Durman (ITV)

The 25-year-old, from Brighton, rates himself as a seven out of 10 in looks and said he has one particular body part that draws the ladies.

“Girls always love my hands. I think that’s so weird!” he said.

Ollie Williams is heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall.

The 23-year-old says he is “an alpha male”, rates himself as a 10 out of 10 for looks and admits he loves being “the centre of what is going on”.

Ollie Williams (ITV)

“Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing,” he said.

Also entering the villa is sports science graduate and builder Nas Majeed, 23, who says he is very different to the men who have been on Love Island in the past.

“I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person,” said the Londoner.

Nas Majeed (ITV)

Scaffolder Callum Jones revealed he has a very specific type of girl in mind.

“I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish,” he said.

The 23-year-old from Manchester said he will “go pretty far” to win the girl he wants in the villa, but will adhere to the “bro code” and not go behind anyone’s back.

Callum Jones (ITV)

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.