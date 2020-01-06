Burns Night 2020: Top places to celebrate in the Midlands and Shropshire

Burns Night suppers are traditionally commonplace in Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the event has become increasingly popular all over the UK in recent years.

See below for the top places to celebrate the Scottish poet in the Midlands and Shropshire:

Is there an event we've missed? Email webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk and let us know.

January 18, 24 and 25: Moor Hall Hotel and Spa, Sutton Coldfield

Celebrate Burns Night at Moor Hall Hotel and Spa with live entertainment and traditional food.

Visitors will enjoy a four course dinner along with entertainment from a Scottish piper and ceilidh band.

For more information, click here.

Robert Burns

Advertising

January 20 to 25: The Old Contemptibles and Bacchus Bar, Birmingham

Two Nicholson's establishments in Birmingham will launch a special Burns Night menu this month.

Available from January 20 to 25, diners will be able to tuck into two or three courses featuring dishes such as smoked Scottish salmon, Balmoral chicken, cranachan and haggis, neeps and tatties.

A whisky flight is also available featuring three 25ml tasters of Laphroaid 10 Year Old, Highland Park 12 Year Old, and Auchentoshan American Oak.

Advertising

For more information, click here.

January 21: The Old Wharf Inn, Stourbridge

The Old Wharf Inn will be joined by Glennfiddich's Scottish ambassador for their Burns Night celebrations.

Each guest will receive six whiskies from the Glenfiddich distillery in Speyside, selected by Mark Thomson.

They will also tuck into a supper of haggis, neeps and tatties followed by dessert.

For more information, click here.

January 22: Museum of the Jewellery Quarter

Birmingham Whisky Club will head to the Museum of the Jewellery Quarter for a special Burns Night event.

The Whisky and Words Burns Night special will include open mic poetry and spoken word performances from 7pm.

The event is free, but there will be a donation bucket that attendees can 'pay as [they] feel'.

For more information, click here.

Burns Night 2020

January 24 to 25: Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill will once again host two nights of special Burns Night food.

Visitors will be treated to three courses featuring dishes such as cullen skink, queen scallops, loin of venison, and traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.

Diners can also end the evening with a Scottish cheese plate with traditional Scottish oatcakes.

For more information, click here.

January 24: The Whisky Club, Birmingham

Following the Whisky and Words event, Birmingham Whisky Club will host a Burns Bar Scottish Takeover

Visitors will receive a Scotland-inspired cocktail on arrival before enjoying a trio of Bruichladdich whiskies served along with the 'Burns Bar Tapas' menu cooked in house by George.

They will then have a choice of dram to finish the night.

For more information, click here.

January 24: Bridgnorth Rugby Club

Enjoy a traditional Scottish feast at Bridgnorth Rugby Club to celebrate the legacy of Robert Burns.

There will be live entertainment on the evening, with all proceeds from the event being donated to the North Midlands centenary raising money for their chosen charity, the Doddie Weir Foundation.

For more information, click here.

Burns Night 2020

January 24: Lichfield Cathedral School

Lichfield Cathedral School is set to host its annual Burns Night celebrations.

The evening will include a traditional Burns Night supper with four courses to tuck into.

There will also be entertainment from live band Somethin' 'bout Swing.

For more information, click here.

January 24: Welshampton Village Hall

Celebrate the life and times of Robert Burns at Welshampton Village Hall.

The venue will host a traditional Burns Night supper, including the Selkirk Grace, piping of the haggis and address to the haggis.

For more information, click here.

January 24: Essington Farm

A Wolverhampton farm is inviting guests to celebrate Burns night with a dining experience.

Essington Farm is hosting an evening of Scottish culinary delights, with a Black Country twist, at their onsite restaurant.

Some of the items on the menu include cock a leekie soup, vegetabke wellington, as well as haggis, tatties and bashed neeps.

There will also be a traditional address to the haggis in Black Country dialect.

The celebration include a three course meal with refreshments.

For more information, click here.

Burns Night 2020

January 25: The Premier Suite, Cannock

The Premier Suite in Cannock will host its annual Burns Night celebrations this month.

The venue will roll out the tartan carpet ready for guests to enjoy a Burns Night supper and highland party.

There will be a traditional address to the haggis as well as live entertainment from Scottish pipers, highland dancers, and Scottish party band Splash.

For more information, click here.

January 25: Lichfield Guildhall

Lichfield Arts is inviting people to an evening of music, dance and fun to celebrate Burns Night.

The first part of the evening will be dedicated to music, with Scottish fiddle player Ryan Young performing live for audiences.

Young is one of a 'new wave' of young players bringing fresh ideas to traditional music and is a two time BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award nominee, Celtic Connections Danny Kyle Award winner and was as a finalist in BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2015 and 2016.

His performance will be followed by a ceilidh led by the Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers.

The bar will be brimming with Scottish drinks and even the raffle will fit the Highland theme.

For more information, click here.

January 25: Bishop's Castle Community College

A dinner and dance event to celebrate Burns Night will be held at a south Shropshire school.

The event will see visitors celebrate his contribution to Scottish culture and poetry as they dine and dance the night away.

There will be a three course meal and live music from Fever 4.

For more information and to book tickets, contact Josh Dickin on 07530691106 or Wendy Oakley 01588638846.

Burns Night 2020

January 25: BrewDog, Birmingham

Scottish company BrewDog will be celebrating its heritage in Birmingham with a special event.

On January 25, visitors will be able to enjoy special haggis burgers as well as BrewDog Distilling Co boilermaker flights.

Anyone who heads to the bar wearing a kilt will also receive a free Punk IPA.

For more information, click here.

January 25: The Old Joint Stock, Birmingham

Head to The Old Joint Stock's mezzanine for an evening of traditional Scottish food and entertainment.

Dishes will include the likes of haggis scotch eggs, smoked salmon, cranachan and haggis, neeps and tatties.

The venue's resident musician will also be playing traditional music on a grand piano.

For more information, click here.

January 25: The Haughmond, Shrewsbury

The Haughmond will host an evening of traditional Scottish food in celebration of Burns Night.

Diners will be able to choose dishes from a seven course menu while sipping on seven different whiskys.

For more information, click here.

Burns Night 2020

January 25: Patshull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club, Wolverhampton

Patshull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club will host a special gourmet dinner for Burns Night.

After a Robert Burns reading and toast, diners will tuck into a seven course meal with wines and drinks to accompany each course.

There will also be a pianist playing traditional Scottish folk music.

For more information, click here.

January 25: Windsor Castle Inn, Stourbridge

Enjoy an evening of whisky tasting at the Windsor Castle Inn.

Set in the eatery's upstairs emporium, guests will sample six different whiskys and enjoy traditional haggis, neaps and tatties.

For more information, click here.