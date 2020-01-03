Waltz this way: Strictly stars talk ahead of Birmingham arena show

Stars from the 2019 series will line up at Birmingham Arena from January 16-19 in the 2020 Strictly Live Tour.

Social media sensation Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, who were partnered with one another in the television series are among the performers taking to the stage.

EastEnders actress and show finalist Emma Barton will dance with Graziano Di Prima, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell will join Katya Jones, while actor and 2019 series champion Kelvin Fletcher – pictured right with his in-show dance partner Oti Mabuse lifting the glitterball trophy – will dance with Janette Manrara.

Footballer-turned-Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott and Neil Jones, another couple who performed together on the television, will also be strutting their stuff on the Second City stage, as will actress Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe and CBBC presenter and show finalist Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

The sparkling line-up of celebrities and professional dancers will join new tour host and Stacey Dooley, herself a former Strictly champion after capturing the hearts of the nation in 2018, as well as the familiar faces of tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the tour) and Bruno Tonioli.

To add even more sparkle professional dancers Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Kmetoni will also be performing in this supersized dance spectacular and the tour will feature music from the Strictly singers and the Strictly live band.

“I’m really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it’ll be a blast,” says Dooley.

“I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I’ll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too.”

Audiences are not only invited to watch the spectacular stars as they perform roof-raising routines, but are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will, as always, provide their feedback and scores after each performance.

However the audience can vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins each night’s show.