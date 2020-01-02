American Psycho, Gladiator, Toy Story and more: Films turning 10, 15 and 20 years old in 2020

Who says old movies are boring? Not us! And you're sure to agree when you take a look at some of these top flicks...
10 years old...
Toy Story 3
Inception
How To Train Your Dragon
Clash of the Titans
Kick-Ass
Iron Man Two
Tangled
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One
Despicable Me
The Social Network
Black Swan
Scott Pilgrim vs The World
The King's Speech
True Grit
Shutter Island
15 years old...
War of the Worlds
Batman Begins
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Madagascar
King Kong
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Walk The Line
Sin City
The Devil's Rejects
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Memoirs of a Geisha
The Dukes of Hazzard
Lords of Dogtown
Mr and Mrs Smith
20 years old...
Gladiator
X-Men
Requiem For A Dream
Memento
Mission: Impossible Two
American Psycho
Cast Away
Unbreakable
Snatch
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Scary Movie
Battle Royale
Final Destination
Road Trip
Meet the Parents
