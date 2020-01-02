American Psycho, Gladiator, Toy Story and more: Films turning 10, 15 and 20 years old in 2020

Who says old movies are boring? Not us! And you're sure to agree when you take a look at some of these top flicks...

10 years old...

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3: Trailer

Inception

Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD

How To Train Your Dragon

'How to Train Your Dragon' Trailer HD

Clash of the Titans

Official Clash of the Titans Movie Trailer 2010 [HD]

Kick-Ass

KICK-ASS (2010) - Official Trailer #1

Iron Man Two

Iron Man 2 Trailer #2 (2010) - Marvel Movie HD

Tangled

Tangled: Trailer 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Official Trailer #1 - (2010) HD

Despicable Me

Despicable Me Official Trailer #1 - (2010) HD

The Social Network

THE SOCIAL NETWORK - Official Trailer (HD)

Black Swan

BLACK SWAN | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World - Official Trailer

The King's Speech

The King's Speech Trailer

True Grit

'True Grit' Trailer HD

Shutter Island

Shutter Island (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

15 years old...

War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds (2005) - Trailer

Batman Begins

Batman Begins (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) Official Trailer - Daniel Radcliffe Movie HD

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith - Trailer

Madagascar

MADAGASCAR | Official Trailer

King Kong

King Kong Official Trailer #1 - Jack Black Movie (2005) HD

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Johnny Depp Movie HD

Walk The Line

Walk the Line (2005) (Official Trailer)

Sin City

Sin City (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Bruce Willis, Elijah Wood Crime Thriller

The Devil's Rejects

The Devil's Rejects - Trailer

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) Trailer # 1 - Martin Freeman HD

Memoirs of a Geisha

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) Official Trailer 1 - Ziyi Zhang Movie

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) Official Trailer - Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott Comedy HD

Lords of Dogtown

Lords Of Dogtown - Trailer

Mr and Mrs Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

20 years old...

Gladiator

Gladiator (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

X-Men

X-Men (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Requiem For A Dream

Requiem For A Dream - Trailer

Memento

Memento Trailer

Mission: Impossible Two

Mission: Impossible II - Trailer

American Psycho

American Psycho Trailer

Cast Away

Cast Away - Trailer - (2000)

Unbreakable

Unbreakable - Trailer

Snatch

Snatch (2000) - Trailer

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Official Trailer #1 - Clint Howard Movie (2000) HD

Scary Movie

Scary Movie | Official Trailer (HD) - Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Shannon Elizabeth | MIRAMAX

Battle Royale

Battle Royale Official Blu-Ray Trailer - Cult Classic Movie (2000)

Final Destination

Final Destination Trailer (2000)

Road Trip

Road Trip - Trailer

Meet the Parents