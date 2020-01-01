Advertising
Gorillaz, Coldplay, Madonna and more: Albums that turn 10, 15 and 20 years old in 2020
2020 is finally here, bringing with it a series of new inventions, challenges, fads and more.
But as we move forward, some of our favourite albums start to get older and older until we sit down and say 'wow, was it really that long ago that I first listened to that?!"
Below are a series of albums which turn 10, 15 and 20 in 2020.
(The songs below may contain language some could find offensive)
10 years old...
Eminem - Recovery
Drake - Thank Me Later
Kesha - Animal
Lady Antebellum - Need You Now
Two Door Cinema Club - Tourist History
Alkaline Trio - This Addiction
Gorillaz - Plastic Beach
Justin Bieber - My World 2.0
Deftones - Diamond Eyes
Stone Temple Pilots - Self Titled
Ozzy Osbourne - Scream
Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare
Katy Perry - Teenage Dream
Bring Me The Horizon - There Is A Hell Believe Me I've Seen It. There Is a Heaven Let's Keep It a Secret
King of Leon - Come Around Sundown
Rihanna - Loud
15 years old...
Kanye West - Late Registration
Coldplay - X&Y
Gorillaz - Demon Days
Bloc Party - Silent Alarm
Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better
Madonna - Confessions on a Dance Floor
Kaiser Chiefs - Employment
Queens of the Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze
Black Eyed Peas - Monkey Business
System Of A Down - Mezmerise
Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger
Foo Fighters - In Your Honor
Fall Out Boy - From Under The Cork Tree
50 Cent - The Massacre
Stereophonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other?
Bloodhound Gang - Hefty Fine
Panic! at the Disco - A Fever You Can't Sweat Out
20 years old...
Radiohead - Kid A
Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP
Craig David - Born to Do It
Queens of the Stone Age - Rated R
Limp Bizkit - Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavoured Water
Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again
Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory
Dr Dre - 2001
Bon Jovi - Crush
S Club 7 - 7
U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind
Pantera - Reinventing the Steel
Outkast - Stankonia
Robbie Williams - Sing When You're Winning
The Corrs - In Blue
Blink 182 - The Mark, Tom and Travis Show: The Enema Strikes Back
