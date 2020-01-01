Gorillaz, Coldplay, Madonna and more: Albums that turn 10, 15 and 20 years old in 2020

But as we move forward, some of our favourite albums start to get older and older until we sit down and say 'wow, was it really that long ago that I first listened to that?!"

Below are a series of albums which turn 10, 15 and 20 in 2020.

(The songs below may contain language some could find offensive)

10 years old...

Eminem - Recovery

Eminem - Love The Way You Lie ft. Rihanna

Advertising

Drake - Thank Me Later

Drake - Find Your Love

Kesha - Animal

Ke$ha - TiK ToK (Official Music Video)

Advertising

Lady Antebellum - Need You Now

Lady Antebellum - Need You Now (Official Music Video)

Two Door Cinema Club - Tourist History

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB | UNDERCOVER MARTYN

Alkaline Trio - This Addiction

Alkaline Trio - "This Addiction"

Gorillaz - Plastic Beach

Gorillaz - On Melancholy Hill (Official Video)

Justin Bieber - My World 2.0

Justin Bieber - Baby ft. Ludacris (Official Music Video)

Deftones - Diamond Eyes

Deftones - Diamond Eyes [Official Music Video]

Stone Temple Pilots - Self Titled

Stone Temple Pilots - Between The Lines (Official Music Video)

Ozzy Osbourne - Scream

OZZY OSBOURNE - "Let Me Hear You Scream" (Official Video)

Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare

Avenged Sevenfold - So Far Away [Official Music Video]

Katy Perry - Teenage Dream

Katy Perry - Teenage Dream (Official)

Bring Me The Horizon - There Is A Hell Believe Me I've Seen It. There Is a Heaven Let's Keep It a Secret

Bring Me The Horizon - "It Never Ends"

King of Leon - Come Around Sundown

Kings Of Leon - Radioactive (Official Music Video)

Rihanna - Loud

Rihanna - Only Girl (In The World)

15 years old...

Kanye West - Late Registration

Kanye West - Gold Digger ft. Jamie Foxx

Coldplay - X&Y

Coldplay - Fix You

Gorillaz - Demon Days

Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc. (Official Video)

Bloc Party - Silent Alarm

Bloc Party - Banquet

Franz Ferdinand - You Could Have It So Much Better

Franz Ferdinand - Do You Want To (Official Video)

Madonna - Confessions on a Dance Floor

Madonna - Hung Up (Official Music Video)

Kaiser Chiefs - Employment

Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot

Queens of the Stone Age - Lullabies To Paralyze

Queens Of The Stone Age - Little Sister (Official Music Video)

Black Eyed Peas - Monkey Business

The Black Eyed Peas - My Humps (Official Music Video)

System Of A Down - Mezmerise

System Of A Down - B.Y.O.B. (Official Video)

Maximo Park - A Certain Trigger

Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure

Foo Fighters - In Your Honor

Foo Fighters - Best Of You (Official Music Video)

Fall Out Boy - From Under The Cork Tree

Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Goin Down (Concept Version) (Official Music Video)

50 Cent - The Massacre

50 Cent - Candy Shop ft. Olivia (Official Video)

Stereophonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other?

Stereophonics - Dakota (Official Video)

Bloodhound Gang - Hefty Fine

Bloodhound Gang - Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo (Official Video)

Panic! at the Disco - A Fever You Can't Sweat Out

Panic! At The Disco: I Write Sins Not Tragedies [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

20 years old...

Radiohead - Kid A

Radiohead - Idioteque

Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP

Eminem - The Real Slim Shady (Official Video - Clean Version)

Craig David - Born to Do It

Craig David - 7 Days (Official Video)

Queens of the Stone Age - Rated R

Queens Of The Stone Age - The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret (Official Music Video)

Limp Bizkit - Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavoured Water

Limp Bizkit - Rollin' (Official Video)

Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again

Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again (Official Video)

Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

In The End (Official Video) - Linkin Park

Dr Dre - 2001

Eminem, Dr. Dre - Forgot About Dre (Explicit) (Official Music Video) ft. Hittman

Bon Jovi - Crush

Bon Jovi - It's My Life

S Club 7 - 7

S Club 7 - Reach

U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind

U2 - Beautiful Day

Pantera - Reinventing the Steel

Pantera - Revolution Is My Name (Official Video)

Outkast - Stankonia

OutKast - Ms. Jackson (Official Video)

Robbie Williams - Sing When You're Winning

Robbie Williams - Rock DJ

The Corrs - In Blue

The Corrs - Breathless [Official Video]

Blink 182 - The Mark, Tom and Travis Show: The Enema Strikes Back