From refuelling to forgetting the cards: Top tips to survive the New Year sales

Making a list before hitting the shops, using cash instead of cards and shopping on a full tummy are among the tips from the shopping experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk.

They say by following a few simple rules shoppers could grab some great deals, but a few false moves and those bargains may not look quite so good later in the day.

Simple tips like planning ahead, questioning whether the item is really needed and taking regular stops to refuel are among the advice given.

Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk top sales shopping tips:

Check opening times

Before you head off sales shopping, check the opening times.

Some stores open much earlier than others. Leave it until mid-morning and you may miss the best of the bargains.

Cash NOT card

Avoid using debit or credit cards – it’s far too easy to get carried away with them.

Instead, withdraw a maximum spending value in cash. This is more likely to curb spending and help you avoid impulse buying.

Fill up

Make sure you have a decent breakfast before you head out shopping so you’re full of energy and ready to make a strong start.

Also, make sure you refuel throughout the day.

Take regular breaks to collect yourself, stay fed and hydrated and use these little stops to remind yourself of your wish list.

Use public transport

Rather than battle for a parking space, take the train or bus when you head out shopping.

It’ll be cheaper, easier and you won’t have the stress of fighting the crowds to get a space.

Do I really need it?

Before you buy, question whether you really need the item.

It may have 50 per cent off but if it’s just going to sit in a cupboard or in your wardrobe, then it’s a complete waste of money.

Make a plan of attack

There’s nothing wrong with doing a little forward planning to help save time and stress.

Make a wish list of what you really want by having a browse online.

Bag up

Take plenty of big sturdy bags to help you carry your shopping load.

There’s nothing worse than having lots of small plastic bag handles cutting into your forearms and fingers all day.

Don’t worry about other shoppers

Don’t get carried away with the crowds, if you have your goals in mind – ensure you stay on track, otherwise you may end up not finishing what you set out to do before closing time.

Learn the returns

Make sure you have a handle on the returns policy and check if you can return before you purchase.

Don’t get roped in

Sales are a great opportunity for many shops to rope customers into signing up to sneaky credit card schemes.

These encourage over-spending and what they don’t tell you is that you’ll still be paying for the items months after buying them. Think before you sign.