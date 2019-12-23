Celebrity births: Duke and Duchess of Sussex top list of 2019’s new parents

It’s been a bumper year for celebrity births. Here are some of the highlights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Meghan with Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child in May.

The duke described the arrival of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as “the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine”.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively (Ian West/PA)

The Gossip Girl star gave birth to her third daughter in August, according to multiple reports in the US.

Advertising

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are already parents to daughters James and Inez.

Keira Knightley and James Righton

Keira Knightly (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The actor welcomed her second child with Klaxons keyboardist Righton in September.

Advertising

The Love Actually star, who already has daughter Edie, born in 2015, named her new child Delilah.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Simpson and her former NFL player husband welcomed their third child back in March.

The couple named their new daughter Birdie Mae.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” the singer said on Instagram.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez (Ian West/PA)

The soap star gave birth to a daughter, Mia, with Strictly Come Dancing professional Marquez.

She said the baby, who arrived on July 4 at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester, “certainly made an entrance”.

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Australian supermodel Kerr gave birth to a baby boy in October this year.

She later announced the arrival on Instagram to her 12 million followers, along with his name – Myles.

“We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone’s kind words and wishes during this special time,” the star said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Body Coach Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie welcomed their second child this December, calling him “the best Christmas present ever”.

The couple, who had already have a daughter, Indie, later revealed his name as Marley.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (David Parry/PA)

The pair welcomed their first child together around March but did not reveal the sex or name.

Oscar-nominated actress, writer and director Gerwig and filmmaker Baumbach first met on the set of 2010 comedy-drama Greenberg.