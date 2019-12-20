Merry Xmas Everybody! Our countdown of the top Christmas hits ever released

And whether you love or loathe them, it's hard not to feel some Yuletide love as these classic hits ring out.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at some of the top Christmas singles ever released...

Last Christmas - Wham!

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)

Released by Wham! in 1984 1984, on a double A-side with Everything She Wants, It was written and produced by George Michael, and has been covered by many artists since its original release.

In a UK-wide poll in December 2012, it was voted eighth on the ITV television special The Nation's Favourite Christmas Song.

It was the most-played Christmas song of the 21st century in the UK until it was overtaken by Fairytale of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl in 2015

Baby, Its Cold Outside - Frank Loesser

Frank Loesser - Baby It's Cold Outside

It's been covered by many artists, but Christmas classic Baby, Its Cold Outside was originally written by Frank Loesser in 1944.

The single gained wide recognition in 1949 when it was performed in the film Neptune's Daughter.

Since 2009, the song has faced some criticism for the presumed implications of its lyrics. In 2018, the airing of the song was cancelled by a number of radio stations due to listeners' concerns about the lyrics.

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday - Wizzard

Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (Official Music Video)

Founded by Electric Light Orchestra and The Move's Roy Wood, Birmingham band Wizzard released this Christmas single in 1973.

The backing vocals for the single are by the Suedettes, augmented by the choir of Stockland Green School First Year.

Despite the song's strong, long-lasting popularity, it has reached no higher than number four on the UK Singles Chart.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause - The Jackson 5

Jackson 5 - I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (Official Lyrics Video)

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus is a Christmas song with music and lyrics by British songwriter Tommie Connor, with arguably the most famous version performed by The Jackson 5.

It featured on the band's popular Christmas album, also featuring singles Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Frosty the Snowman, Rufolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more.

Jackson 5 Christmas Album Has been hailed by many as one of the best holiday albums around.

Driving Home For Christmas - Chris Rea

Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas (Official Music Video)

English singer/songwriter Chris Rea released Driving Home for Christmas as one of two songs on his first compilation album, New Light Through Old Windows, in 1988.

Despite its original modest chart placement, the song hare-appearanceappearance in the top 40 every year since 2007.

Rea never planned to write a Christmas song. It was several years later that during testing pianos with keyboard player Max Middleton he found a tune which fitted the lyrics.

Step Into Christmas - Elton John

Elton John - Step Into Christmas

Step into Christmas is a Christmas song written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, released in 1973.

Two different versions with different vocals exist, and it was originally released as a stand-alone single with Ho, Ho, Ho (Who'd Be a Turkey at Christmas) as a B-side.

In December 2018 the song was certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry for sales of 400,000 copies.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Judy Garland

Meet Me In St. Louis (1944) – Judy Garland – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

This Christmas hit made its first appearance in 1944 MGM musical Meet Me in St. Louis, performed by Judy Garland's character Esther Smith.

The song was written while songwriter Hugh Martin was holidaying in a house in the neighbourhood of Southside in Birmingham, Alabama, that his father Hugh Martin designed for his mother as a honeymoon cottage.

In 2007, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers ranked it the third most performed Christmas song.

All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Music Video)

Mariah Carey wrote and produced this Christmas classic alongside Walter Afanasieff.

Two music videos were commissioned for the song. The song's primary music video features home-movie-style footage of Carey, her dogs and family during the holiday season, as well as the star dressed in a Santa suit on a snowy mountainside.

It has been covered widely since it's release, and is the best-selling modern day Christmas song of all time.

Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade

Merry Christmas Everybody - Slade

Released as a non-album single in 1973, this Christmas hit was written by lead vocalist Noddy Holder and bassist Jim Lea.

Earning the UK Christmas number one slot in December 1973, the song beat another Christmas-themed song, Wizzard's I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, which reached fourth place.

It has been released during every decade since 1973, and has been covered by numerous artists.

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl

The Pogues - Fairytale Of New York (Official Video)

Originally begun in 1985, the song had a troubled two-year development history, undergoing rewrites and aborted attempts at recording, and losing its original female vocalist along the way, before finally being completed in August 1987.

Although the single never reached the coveted UK Christmas number one, being kept at number two on its original release in 1987 by the Pet Shop Boys' cover version of Always on My Mind, it has reached the UK Top 20 on 15 occassions and has sold more than one million copies within the UK.

It is frequently cited as the best Christmas song of all time in various television, radio and magazine related polls in the UK and Ireland, including the UK television special on ITV in December 2012 where it was voted The Nation's Favourite Christmas Song.