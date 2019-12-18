Everything you need to know about Billie Eilish as she turns 18

Billie Eilish is celebrating her 18th birthday, just weeks after she made Grammy history as the youngest artist to receive nominations across all four major categories.

The superstar singer, who was born on December 18 2001, is in the running for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist at the ceremony next year.

She also received nominations for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Billie Eilish (Aaron Chown/PA)

Eilish has taken the music world by storm since she broke on to the scene in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes, which was written by her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, the singer hails from Los Angeles and was raised in a musical family.

A fan of The Beatles and Linkin Park, and inspired by young Norwegian singer Aurora, Eilish began writing songs at the age of 11.

The home-schooled star also joined the Los Angeles Children’s Choir.

After Ocean Eyes, Eilish released a string of singles and made it to number one in the US with Bad Guy earlier this year.

Her debut album, entitled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed and topped the charts in the US, the UK and a host of other countries.

It is the highest selling debut album of 2019 and the biggest North American debut of the decade, shifting 313,000 units in the first week.

Eilish also became the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album in the UK.

She has been open about her struggles with depression and body dysmorphia, but said in an interview in September that she was in the happiest place of her life.