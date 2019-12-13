From Gavin and Stacey to The Simpsons: Some of the best Christmas TV specials you need to watch

Over the years, watching hours upon hours of classic television has become just as much of a Christmas tradition as stuffing our faces with selection box chocolates and drinking too much egg nog.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at the top Christmas TV specials that have hit our screens...

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey

As we eagerly await the return of Gavin and Stacey with a brand new Christmas offering, take a trip back to Billericay in this classic festive episode.

The episode sees the Welsh contingent travel to Essex to spend Christmas with the Shipmans. As the bubbly starts flowing, Gavin makes the shock announcement that he is moving to Wales and all hell breaks loose, causing tensions between the family.

Ending with a heart-warming sing-along, just like any great Christmas special, this episode channels all the stresses of getting the whole family together at Christmas with hilarious results, with a tender heart at the centre.

The Royle Family

Advertising

The Royle Family

There have been many Christmas episodes of hit BBC sitcom The Royle Family, but none more touching than the very first.

In this 1999 offering, a heavily pregnant Denise goes into labour following a day of Christmas frivolities. Alone in the upstairs bathroom, her grouchy father Jim tries to comfort her.

The tear-jerking and emotional scene shared between a father and his daughter is sure to get tears flowing.

Advertising

The Simpsons

The Simpsons

The very first episode of hit US animated comedy The Simpsons just so happens to take place on Christmas, and also introduces one of the show's most beloved characters to the family.

It's Christmas time and Homer doesn't receive the bonus pay he was relying on to pay for presents. Desperate, he takes a job as a mall Santa Clause to raise some extra money. After being discovered by son Bart, the pair head to the greyhound races and place all of his on Santa's Little Helper to win.

The hound loses, but the Simpson's gain a new four-legged friend to answer everyone's festive wishes.

Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan returns as the hilarious Alan Partridge in this festive special that is true TV gold.

With an appearance by Simply Red's Mick Hucknall and plenty of Christmas tunes, this Christmas episodes re-introduces the masses to Alan's unique mock chat show style and bizarre personal life.

Alan went on to appear in two series of the sitcom I'm Alan Partridge - but this Yuletide classic remains one of the most hilarious outings for this character.

Blackadder

Blackadder

Nothing gets you in the Christmas mood like a hearty dose of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Set in Victorian England, Edmund Blackadder sees his good nature taken advantage of by a series of scrounging visitors. He is visited by the Spirit of Christmas, who originally intends to congratulate the saintly Blackadder on his charitable ways, but instead ends up showing Edmund glimpses of his ancestors and their decidedly less kindly antics.

With a whole host of classic lines and an all-star cast, you won't feel like a Scrooge after this Christmas episode.

Father Ted

Father Ted

Fancy a quiet Christmas? Father Ted Crilly has his hopes for a peaceful Yule dashed in this festive episode.

Ted, Dougal and six other priests get hopelessly lost in a lingerie department during a Christmas shopping trip in this laugh-out-loud episode of the iconic British comedy.

Filled with truly disastrous capers dressed up in tinsel, it truly is a feckin’ fantastic Christmas special.

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools and Horses

Who could forget when Del Boy and Rodney arrived at a wake dressed as Batman and Robin? This iconic moment was the first part of the 1996 Only Fools and Horses festive trilogy.

Del's application for a council grant has been rejected, and Raquel receives a letter from her estranged parents, who want to meet her again. Del buys tickets for himself and Rodney to attend a publican's fancy dress birthday party, but the publican dies and the party is turned into an impromptu wake.

Ending on the heart-warming announcement that Cassandra is pregnant and Del's council grant has now been approved, Trotters Industries will bring the spirit of Christmas to your festive bash.

The Office

The Office

Three years after the documentary that made them famous, a different documentary crew revisits the office to see what the staff members are doing now in this two-part Christmas special of The Office.

When the programme makers offer to fly Dawn and Lee back for the office Christmas party, along with the appearance of David Brent, the scene is set for a reunion.

The award-winning episode is packed full of laughter and nostalgia as we wave goodbye to the team at Wernham Hogg.

Vicar of Dibley

The Vicar of Dibley

Four Christmas dinners and one disgruntled vicar - it's a recipe for light-hearted Noel fun in BBC sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley.

Despite receiving numerous Christmas lunch invitations from her parishioners, Geraldine would rather stay home in front of the TV. Everybody wants her round for Christmas dinner so she won't be alone - Jim and Frank, Alice and her bizarre family, and fellow parish member Owen Newitt.

Sharing the day with friends and family, that's what Christmas is about, and The Vicar of Dibley shows the joy this can bring in rib-tickling fashion.

Peep Show

Peep Show

Peep Show aired for seven years before gifting fans a Christmas special, and it most certainly didn't disappoint.

Mark has his family over to the flat for Christmas dinner, as well as Dobby, who he is finally going out with, except he hasn't told his parents yet. Jeremy is in full Christmas spirit, but his cheer is repeatedly dashed by those around him.

It's filled with the awkward confrontations and interactions we've grown to love from Peep Show. The Christmas dinner is truly cringe-worthy and horrible - and exactly what makes this episode so brilliant.