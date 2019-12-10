Christmas gift guide for kids - tried and tested

See our festive gift guide filled with toys and gift ideas - tried and tested, so you know what to expect.

Peppa Pig's Stage Playset - £39.99

5 out of 5

Peppa Pig fans' imaginations will be sparked by this delightful new toy, which can either act as a stage set or cinema.

Complete with six backdrops, Peppa and George figurines, six seats - for which extra figurines can be bought, prop cards, and a sound unit with 13 sound effects which clips on to the stage.

The set even comes with a slider tool, to allow for movement of props and figurines. Drawings can be used as backdrops too.

For the cinema effect, a tablet can be inserted as the backdrop too - very clever.

For storage, the stage also has a drawer beneath it to contain all the pieces.

This toy is recommended for children aged three and up.

A well thought-out toy and a superb gift for fans of the hit show.

Skip Hop Zoo Three-In-One Ride On Toy - RRP £60

5 out of 5

This superb little toy is designed to grow with your little one, offering three different ways to play.

For the younger children, this cute and colourful toy can be used as a push along wagon, encouraging walking.

The second stage sees the wagon container turn into a seat, making it a ride-along.

For the older children, the third stage then allows the seat to be removed and the adjustable handle pulled up, creating a scooter.

This innovative, well-designed toy is available in two designs - Eureka Unicorn (as pictured above) or Digby Dog.

Superb, fun and long-lasting.

In The Night Garden: Everybody Loves The Pinky Ponk Soundbook - RRP £12.99

5 out of 5

This excellent book is a great gift for any little ones who enjoy In The Night Garden.

A hardy board book with big tabs on the top of each page for turning, this is absolutely ideal for little hands.

With bright colours and sound tabs along the side, it is vibrant, charming and entertaining, and holds a child's attention very well.

A lovely present to encourage little ones to enjoy books.

VTech Learning Activity Table - RRP £39.99

4.5 out of 5

Treat your little one to this lovely, bright, engaging activity table this Christmas.

Available in purple or pink, this delightful toy has a 'phone' with 10 number keys, four piano keys, five sing-a-long songs, eight melodies, plus an interactive clock, a little book and more.

Suitable for children aged six months to three years, the table has removable legs, allowing for stand-up or sit-down play.

A delightful toy - ideal for encouraging tots to stand and play.

Disney Princess Multi Storage Unit - from £64.99

4 out of 5

This beautiful storage unit is the ideal present for the little Disney princess in your life.

Though a solid structure with large bright and stunning pictures of Ariel and Rapunzel on either side, it has soft lightweight drawers designed to be used by toddlers.

Lovely for storage of toys, clothes or for use as a dressing up box.

This unit is also easy to put together, with straight-forward instructions.

A delightful gift - and somewhere to store some of the other items little ones get this Christmas.

Peppa Pig: Peppa's Christmas Jumper Day - RRP £4.99

5 out of 5

Treat Peppa Pig-loving little ones to this festive tale this Christmas.

It's Christmas Jumper Day for Peppa Pig at her playgroup tomorrow - but her jumper doesn't fit. Can Daddy Pig save the day?

A delightful, colourful, charming board book for young children.

Priced at £4.99 (RRP), 10 per cent of each sale is donated to Save The Children.

Pinkfong Baby Shark Chunky Wood Sound Puzzle - RRP £20

3.5 out of 5

This cute and colourful wooden puzzle is an activity toy with a musical difference.

From the creators of global phenomenon Baby Shark, Pinkfong, this toy comes with wooden cut-outs of each of the shark family, each of which fit into their respective slots. And when put in their places, a motion sensor plays their part of the song.

A lovely, entertaining toy for small children - though being motion activated, it is very easy to set off by accident, by pets or simply walking by the toy.

A very nice gift for Baby Shark-loving children, however - just be sure to use the off button at the back when it's not being played with.

Recommended for ages three and over.

Leapfrog Step and Learn Scout - RRP £24.99

5 out of 5

Encourage little ones to walk and play with this delightful toy.

Suitable for children aged one to four, Scout can be pushed along using the long handle and, as he moves, he sings while moving his head, legs and tail. He even goes quiet when not played with (bonus for parents!) and comes back to life when moved.

His light-up backpack allows for letter and number play, with a display, as well as playing songs. He also encourages little ones to engage by asking for kisses and telling them they are his best friend.

A wonderful little toy which teaches in a fun way and encourages independent movement.

Frozen II 10ins Plush Characters - RRP £14.99

4 out of 5

Treat your Disney-loving little ones to a gorgeous plush character toy this Christmas.

Super soft and colourful, these dolls are cuddly for little hands, yet have lovely detail for the older fans.

Characters available in this range are Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Sven.

A wonderful stocking filler for Frozen fans big or small.

Recommended for children aged three and above.

How To Train Your Dragon 3: 60cm Light Fury Plush - £29.99

4.5 out of 5

This huge, shimmering dragon would make a roar-some gift for How To Train Your Dragon fans of all ages.

Measuring around 60cm in length, this lovely plush toy boasts glow in the dark eyes and wings - perfect for exciting dragon adventure playtimes.

This Light Fury toy is super soft, so makes for great snuggles, as well as being impressive on display.

A wonderful present for boys and girls alike - big or small.

Ben & Holly 7ins Talking Soft Toy: Princess Holly - £8.99

4.5 out of 5

This cute and quirky soft toy is a lovely present for any fans of Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom

Colourful and cuddly, the doll says four phrases - as well as giving a little giggle - when its tummy is pressed. Quotes include 'come on, let 's play', 'hello, I'm Princess Holly', and 'Ooh, exciting'.

The 7ins-tall Princess Holly doll also features a crown, wings and a wand.

It is recommended for those aged 18 months and older.

Skip Hop Zoo Kids Rolling Luggage - £35

5 out of 5

This little case is absolutely ideal for little ones' trips to grandparents' houses or as a small luggage holder for holidays.

Available in a range of adorable, vibrant designs, including a fox, butterfly, dog, giraffe, and unicorn, the case has a front pouch with a zip, and a mesh pocket on the side.

It also has a retractable handle for pulling it along, and matching zipper pulls according to the design.

A lovely, cute, yet sturdy case; ideal for little ones to pack their toys, or for items needed for a short stayover.

BabyBoo Magical Unicorns Organic Cotton Snuggleboo Sleeping Bag (2.5tog) - £40

3 out of 5

This lovely sleep bag is an ideal gift little ones, keeping them both warm and safe at night time.

Sleep bags are a wonderful alternative to blankets, removing the fear that babies may suffocate under blankets or not be warm enough with layers of cellular bedding.

This product from BabyBoo is made from 100 per cent organic cotton, helping to ensure delicate skin is not irritated by the fabric.

Boasting a bright and bold pink unicorn print, the arms can be removed from this product making it extra versatile, as well as unzipping from the bottom, making nappy-changing all the easier.

A well thought out, eye-catching design and super comfy and warm.

Our only complaint was that after just two or three uses the stitching came away around the zip, which was disappointing.

Pokémon Flame Action Charmander - RRP £29.99

4.5 out of 5

This Pokémon toy is absolutely adorable and ideal for lovers of the animated phenomenon of all ages.

Soft and bright, this super cute plush toy has a light up mouth and tail, activated by buttons on its chest and hands.

When the buttons are pressed, either on their own or at the same time, Charmander makes different noises, including roars and speech, with more than 20 reactions to discover.

Though a little pricey, this toy will delight little Pokémon fans this Christmas.

Christmasaurus Toy for Save The Children - £14.99

4 out of 5

This roar-some soft toy is based on the festive bestselling book The Christmasaurus, by Tom Fletcher.

Tom and WHSmith have teamed up to produce this delightful plush toy, complete with shiny spikes, soft scaly skin, and furry features.

The Christmasaurus is a story about how a boy named William Trundle, and a dinosaur, the Christmasaurus, meet one Christmas Eve and have a magical adventure. It is a tale of friendship and families, sleigh bells and Santa, singing elves and flying reindeer, music and magic.

And now youngsters can have their very own Christmasaurus as they enjoy the book - and take him on their own adventures.

From the sale of each Christmasaurus, £3 will be donated to Save The Children. It is exclusively on sale at WHSmith.