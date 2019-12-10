Christmas gift guide for him - tried and tested

See our gift guide - tried and tested, so you know what to expect.

Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum - £31.95 (70cl) - over 18s only

Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum

6 out of 5

This incredible rum is sweet, smooth, spiced and strong - and absolutely delicious.

Presented in a stunningly beautiful bottle, this rum is the perfect gift for rum and liqueur lovers, boasting wonderful cinnamon and gingerbread flavours, while also coming in at a whopping 42.3 per cent ABV.

Advertising

Naturally flavoured and tropically aged in former bourbon casks, this spirit is outstanding on its own, though the producers also recommend mixing it with ginger ale, or prosecco, or hot apple juice and cinnamon. Personally, I think it's far too good to mix with anything at all.

Sublime flavours and absolutely ideal for something special this Christmas.

Hugo Boss: Boss Bottled Infinite Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml Gift Set - RRP £52

Hugo Boss: Boss Bottled Infinite Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml Gift Set

Advertising

5 out of 5

Treat the man in your life to this superb gift set from Hugo Boss, containing a 50ml Boss Bottled Infinite Eau de Parfum Spray and a 100ml shower gel of the same fragrance.

The eau de parfum itself, contained in a signature Hugo Boss bottle in blue with a titanium-coloured top, is a sophisticated yet contemporary, masculine fragrance, with woody yet fresh scents.

The set comes packaged in an attractive dark blue box and would make an ideal gift for men of any age.

Great for both daytime and evening wear.

Lanique Spirit of Rose - RRP £22.50 (50cl) or £29.50 (70cl) - OVER 18s ONLY

Lanique Spirit of Rose

5 out of 5

Looking for something a little different this year? Treat your loved one to a bottle of this delicious, unique spirit.

Made from a recipe which is 200 years old, Lanique Spirit of Rose is created by steam-distilling thousands of hand-picked rose petals sourced from the Middle East. Once steam distilled, the rose petals release The Attar of Rose which is then added in a slow, multi-part process with carefully selected sugars and a neutral grain spirit.

The result is a bright pink liquor, with a flavour when drank on its own which is similar to that of rose-flavoured Turkish delight. And despite its sweetness and smoothness, this drink is a whopping 39 per cent ABV.

When mixed with tonic water, it makes for a delightful alternative to gin and tonic, with a subtle sweetness that makes for a very enjoyable, refreshing drink. It can also be added to sparkling wine and cocktails.

A beautiful treat, ideal for those who enjoy a sweeter spirit.

Andrea Bocelli: Sì Forever - The Diamond Edition album - £10.99

Andrea Bocelli: Sì Forever - The Diamond Edition album

4 out of 5

Treat the opera lover in your life to this wonderful new album from Andrea Bocelli.

This extended special edition follows the release of the opera icon's number one album Sì, which sold more than one million copies worldwide.

It boasts a number of stunning numbers from the Italian idol, as well as duets with some of pop's best-known names such as Ellie Goulding, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa - merging the traditional opera with modern day stars.

The highlight of the duets, however, is with his incredibly talented son Matteo Bocelli. Aged just 22, the young singer certainly takes after his father, with gorgeous, rich vocals, perfectly complemented by the strong, deeper vocals of Andrea.

Personally, I did not think much of his duet with Jennifer Garner, whose vocals I found to be underwhelming. Dua Lipa, however, was surprisingly good.

A lovely, unusual album.

Glen Moray Classic Peated Malt Whisky - RRP £25 (70cl) - over 18s only

Glen Moray Classic Peated Malt Whisky

4 out of 5

This is a lightly coloured single malt whisky with a peaty twist on the classic Glen Moray flavour.

Matured in ex-bourbon oak barrels and velvety smooth, it will suit the whisky lover who prefers a more subtle peat flavour, there's a gentle smokiness that comes through in layers along with a sweet fruity finish.

Established in 1897, Glen Moray have been producing single malt whiskies for over 100 years in Elgin, the capital of Moray and the most northerly of the Speyside distilleries in Scotland's most famous whisky region.

Glen Moray gift sets are also available, featuring a nicely presented bottle of whisky and two tumblers, for about £28.

Ring Floodlight Cam - £249

Ring Floodlight Cam

5 out of 5

Give the gift of added security this Christmas with this superb floodlight cam set from Ring.

With an impressive motion-activated 1080p HD camera, a remote-activated 110-decibel siren and two-way audio, this clever kit allows users to view their home from anywhere, 'answer' the door when they are not there and even raise an alarm. It also has infra red night vision and zooming abilities.

Though quite a bulky system, the kit is easy to install and comes with a drill bit, small screwdriver and fixings. It is also easily customisable as to where the camera and lights are pointed.

A superb, all-in-one security set.

Virginia Hayward Port and Claret hamper set - £39.99 - over 18s only

Virginia Hayward Port and Claret hamper set

4.5 out of 5

Give the gift of warming seasonal booze this Christmas with this beautifully-presented port and claret hamper.

Packaged in a lovely wooden box, the bottles are laid on a bed of straw and individually wrapped in bubble-wrap to keep them safe during transit.

The claret is a delightful 12.5 per cent ABV Chateau Haut Pourjac Bordeaux, which is a dry, medium-bodied red wine with a hint of spice and fruity scents - perfect for the festive season.

The port, meanwhile, is a sweet, rich, warming bottle of Graham's Fine Ruby Port. An absolutely delightful port which is easy to drink and boasts great body.

A wonderfully delicious and well-presented gift.

Christmas With Bing: Bing Crosby with the London Symphony Orchestra album - £10.99

Christmas With Bing: Bing Crosby with the London Symphony Orchestra album

5 out of 5

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas with this wonderful album - the best possible start to Christmas to listen to all the classics sung by Bing.

Accompanied in new arrangements by the London Symphony Orchestra, the album features 14 songs and sounds like it was recorded yesterday.

Own personal favourite is Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, which evokes memories of wonderful childhood Christmases.

There are also collaborations with Pentatonix, David Bowie, The Tenors and the Puppini Sisters.

Bing Crosby or that awful Pogues' Fairytale of New York? Give us Bing any day!

Mucha Liga Tequila Mini Gift Pack - RRP £35.95 (3x10cl)

Mucha Liga Tequila Mini Gift Pack

4 out of 5

They pack a punch that only the brave can handle, and with this gift set, you can enjoy all three flavours that Mucha Liga have to offer in their tequilas.

From the wrestling-inspired Mucha Liga range - even coming in amazing wrestling mask bottles - the pack includes miniature bottles of the blanco, reposado and añejo tequilas.

Each made with 100 per cent agave and matured in barrels, each tipple is packed full of flavour with a smooth texture perfectly enjoyed on the rocks or with a mixer of your choosing.

Wonderfully flavoursome and a little bit punchy, these tequilas are sure to make a splash on Christmas day.

The Crystal Maze Board Game - £34.99

The Crystal Maze Board Game

4 out of 5

To the Crystal Zone! Enjoy all the fun of the classic Richard O’Brien game show with this addictive, family-friendly board game.

Featuring all your favourite zones from the hit British show, you and your team must solve a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles and tricky challenges to collect the all-important crystals.

The more crystals you win, the more time you’ll get to spend scrambling for gold tokens in the game’s furious finale.

It may not be the same as running through the deepest jungles, but this game is just as exhilarating and addictive as watching the TV show.

Hours of family fun are in-store with this fantastic board game.

Bolney Wine Estate: Pinot Noir - £19.99 - over 18s only

Bolney Wine Estate: Pinot Noir

3 out of 5

Light bodied and with a delicate, fruity flavour, this Pinot Noir is a smooth English wine, produced by Bolney in West Sussex.

Although some may baulk at the price, it's a smooth example, lightly oaked and with few tannins, and would make an interesting gift for anyone wanting to explore Briitsh wines. It is also suitable for vegetarians or vegans.

Bolney Estate's history goes back to 1972, when keen market gardeners Rodney and Janet Pratt planted their first vines.

After growing up on the Bolney vineyard, the couple's daughter Samantha Linter took over the winemaking and running of the business in the 1990s.

Artisan Du Chocolat Voyage de Chocolat giftbox - £49.95

Artisan Du Chocolat Voyage de Chocolat giftbox

5 out of 5

Perfect for that lover of sweet treats in your life, these sumptuous, handmade, artisan chocolates are a great gift.

Presented in a drawer-style box with a golden ribbon, each compartment contains a new, stunning cocoa nibble to entice your senses.

The cocoa-emblazoned trunk includes a selection of the brand’s best offerings, from shimmering pearls to beloved salted caramels, signature Os, classical truffles, coated fruits and nuts and exotically scented ganaches.

Each chocolate piece is more delectable than the last, with a creamy cocoa blend accentuated by exciting salted caramel flavours, bold fruit notes and more.

Enjoyable to the last bite, this is a must-have gift for those with a sweet tooth.

Cooking With Love by Keith Squires - £19.99

Cooking With Love by Keith Squires

4 out of 5

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, well food expert Keith Squires goes even further in this book which combines more than 100 healthy vegetarian recipes with Ayurveda yoga practices, meditation, wellbeing and herbalism - plus a sprinkling of his own brand of humour.

Keith teaches in workshops, retreats and courses all over the world and has made TV appearances in countries as far afield as Greece and India.

His book is packed with information about the benefits of different food types and preparation, with recipes ranging from Vegetable Minestrone and Quinoa Tabbouleh starters, to side dishes like Herby Carrot & Swede Mash and Samphire with Lemon & Butter, to mains including Ayurvedic Sweet Potato Curry, Welsh Red Dragon Pie, Vegetable & Bean Crumble and Bolognese Vegetariano. Cheeses, fruits and desserts get a look-in too.

Buy this for the vegetarian in your life who wants to put a little more thought and balance (and love) into their diet.

Pinkster Gin - £35 (70cl) - over 18s only

Pinkster Gin

3.5 out of 5

Treat the gin lover in your life to this smooth spirit with a subtle hint of raspberries.

Hand-steeped with real raspberries and boasting a pink hue, this gin is delightful with tonic water - though lacking the punch in flavour which is now common on the gin market. As such, this is ideal for those who desire a slight change to the traditional dry gin, without straying too far afield.

Though the flavour is delicate, Pinkster Gin is 37.5 per cent ABV.

A lovely gift.

Bolney Wine Estate: Bolney Bubbly - £23.99 - over 18s only

Bolney Wine Estate: Bolney Bubbly

5 out of 5

For that fizz lover in your life, treat them to an English twist on the French classic with a bottle of Bolney Bubbly.

Blending Müller-Thurgau and Reichensteiner with Chardonnay, the tipple has a fruity taste with citrus notes that simply pop.

It’s crisp without being too acidic, with a full body that doesn’t prove too bloating.

Their wines have gained national and international acclaim - and it’s easy to see why.

And for just over £20 per bottle, you certainly get a lot of bang - or should we say bubble - for your buck.

It offers a lot more than your average bottle of champers.

Paperlike iPad Screen Protector - £28.92

Paperlike iPad Screen Protector

5 out of 5

Write and draw on your iPad as if you were doodling on paper with this ingenious screen protector.

Paperlike use NanoDot tech to make it feel as if an Apple pencil is just a regular graphite pencil gliding across high quality illustrator’s stock.

The protector is easy to apply and reduces reflections and fingerprint marks thanks to its matte texture.

The rough texture gives you more control when drawing with the Apple Pencil, perfect for graphic designers and budding artists alike.

For family members that love getting creative, this is a must-have gift.

Leakproof 500ml Flask - £19.99

Leakproof 500ml Flask

5 out of 5

For the person who has anything, what about one of these stylish flasks from Ion8?

The colourful range are 100 per cent leakproof, reusable and refillable insulated stainless-steel flasks, painted in a choice of colourful and fun designs.

The flask fits all cup holders, bike bottle holders and rucksack side pockets and the ridged cap opens with just one twist, and its wide mouth providing a smooth, rapid flow. The Thermoshield double-walled vacuum insulated stainless steel keeps your drink at the perfect temperature, hot or cold. Keeping drinks hot for 12 hours, or ice cold for 24 hours.

The flask is available in Party, Pineapple, Cup Cakes and Cherries.

Cable Guy Device Holder - up to £29.99

Cable Guy Device Holder

5 out of 5

A perfect gift for the tech-loving teen, these fun phone and device holders are approximately 20cm tall and crafted to perfection.

Not only does it look out of this world, it also charges your devices, meaning you’ll never be left with a flat battery and always be super charged to play with its optimum two-metre charging cable.

The Cable Guy Devices Holders are compatible with PlayStation controllers, Xbox controllers and most smartphones, and are a funky addition to any gaming set-up.

With a variety of styles available, including Sonic, Tails, Chun Li, Deadpool Rear, Master Chief, Rafiki, Spyro Ice, Miles Morales, Captain Price, Mickey Mouse and Buzz Lightyear, the device holder is on sale for between £20.31 and £29.99.