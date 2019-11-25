The main winners from the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the American Music Awards (AMAs), being named both artist of the year and decade.

She won six gongs on the night, meaning she surpasses Michael Jackson as the most successful artist in AMAs history, with 29 wins.

And teenager Billie Eilish continued a 12 months to remember, picking up the prize for new artist of the year.

Here are a list of the main winners:

Artist of the year – Taylor Swift

Artist of the decade – Taylor Swift

New artist of the year – Billie Eilish

Collaboration of the year – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (Senorita)

Favourite alternative rock artist – Billie Eilish

Favourite pop/rock song – Halsey (Without Me)

Favourite rap/hip-hop song – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Favourite pop/rock album – Taylor Swift (Lover)

Favourite rap/hip-hop album – Post Malone (Hollywood’s Bleeding)

Favourite country song – Dan + Shay (Speechless)

Favourite country album – Carrie Underwood (Cry Pretty)

Favourite female artist (country) – Carrie Underwood

Favourite duo or group (country) – Dan + Shay

Favourite duo or group (pop/rock) – BTS

Tour of the year – BTS

Favourite music video – Taylor Swift (You Need to Calm Down)

Favorited social artist – BTS

Favourite male artist (pop/rock) – Khalid

Favourite female artist (pop/rock) – Taylor Swift

Favourite male artist (country) – Kane Brown

Favourite artist (rap/Hip-Hop) – Cardi B

Favourite male artist (soul/R&B) – Bruno Mars

Favourite female artist (soul/R&B) – Beyonce

Favourite album (soul/R&B) – Khalid (Free Spirit)

Favourite song (soul/R&B) – Khalid (Talk)

Favourite artist (adult contemporary) – (Taylor Swift)

Favourite artist (Latin) – J Balvin

Favourite soundtrack – Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen)