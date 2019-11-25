Menu

The best pictures from the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello were among the performers.

2019 American Music Awards – Show

From Taylor Swift making history to Shania Twain rolling back the years, the American Music Awards delivered a string of memorable moments.

During Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, Swift broke Michael Jackson’s record as the most successful artist in AMAs history while Twain brought the curtain down on the evening with a medley of her best-known songs.

A star-studded list of performers – including Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello – ensured it was a night to remember.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:

2019 American Music Awards – Show
Selena Gomez opened the ceremony with a performance of her single Lose You To Love Me, widely believed to be about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Fans did their best to record best new artist nominee Lizzo’s performance of her single Jerome (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes treated fans to a steamy performance of their chart-topping hit Senorita (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Taylor Swift won six awards on the night and was all smiles as she accepted the gong for favourite pop/rock album for Lover (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

2019 American Music Awards – Show
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were celebrating after winning collaboration of the year for Senorita (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Press Room
Billie Eilish, 17, continued a year of breakout success as she posed with her two AMAs – for favourite alternative rock artist and new artist of the year (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Taylor Swift accepted the award for artist of the decade after being introduced by Carole King (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Post Malone, from background left, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt in foreground left, were among the performers at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

2019 American Music Awards – Show
British star Dua Lipa performed Don’t Start Now on stage at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Shania Twain brought the curtain down on this year’s ceremony with a medley of some of her best-known songs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Lil Nas X is one of the year’s breakout stars and continued his run of success by picking up the favourite rap/hip-hop song for Old Town Road (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
25 years after winning her first AMA, Toni Braxton performed Un-Break My Heart (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day saluted fans after the band’s performance at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
2019 American Music Awards – Show
Taking to the stage in a outfit living up to his flamboyant reputation, actor Billy Porter introduced a performance by Camila Cabello (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
