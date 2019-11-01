Heidi Klum, Lizzo and Cardi B among the best celebrity Halloween costumes

Supermodel Heidi Klum finally unveiled her nightmarish Halloween costume after undergoing a more than 12-hour transformation.

Klum, famed for her elaborate costumes each year, went from catwalk queen to extraterrestrial terror, with an alien-like look for her annual star-studded party.

After enlisting a team of prosthetics and make-up experts for a process lasting more than half a day, Klum transformed into a terrifying creature complete with exposed flesh and muscle alongside patches of skin sewn together.

Heidi Klum wore an eye-popping outfit for her annual Halloween party (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She had metal spikes pushing out of her spine and her exposed “brain” protected by glass casing.

Her husband, the musician Tom Kaulitz, accompanied Klum to her 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathedrale restaurant in New York.

He was dressed up as a gruesome astronaut, complete with blood-soaked suit and smashed helmet.

Celebrity guests included Ice T, Coco Austin, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

Elsewhere, the Beckhams were among the celebrities dressing up for Halloween. David kept it simple wearing an all black outfit, with black face paint underneath his eyes.

Oldest son Brooklyn went as a convict, wearing a black and white striped prisoner’s uniform while daughter Harper, eight, dressed as teenage singer-songwriter Billy Eilish.

Harper, the Beckhams’ youngest child, wore a blue wig and the same face smudges as Eilish from her When The Party’s Over music video.

Miley Cyrus and her new boyfriend Cody Simpson wore matching outfits.

She went as dancer Perri Lister while he dressed up as musician Billy Idol, with whom she had a nine-year relationship with.

To copy Lister’s look, Cyrus wore a black wig with matching mascara while also drawing a heart-shaped tattoo on her arm.

Simpson, an Australian singer, spiked his hair up and wore a leather jacket to look like Idol.

In a typically ostentatious display, the rapper Cardi B channelled Batman villain Poison Ivy with a revealing two-piece outfit, complete with a dramatic red wig.

The 27-year-old had green foliage protecting her modesty and called her outfit “MONEY IVY”.

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling took inspiration from Quentin Tarantino’s latest blockbuster Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Wearing a blonde wig, jeans and a flowery shirt over a white T-shirt, she impersonated Brad Pitt’s loyal stuntman, Cliff Booth.

Supermodel Bella Hadid looked to the past for her inspiration and enjoyed Halloween as cartoon prehistoric man, Fred Flintstone.

The 23-year-old wore an orange two-piece, complete with pieces of bone around her waist and wrists.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian wore matching outfits with her one-year-old daughter, True.

Kardashian wore a black and white ensemble to channel Disney villain Cruella de Vil, while True wore similar clothing with matching face paint.

US singer Normani used her outfit to pay tribute to Cher, rocking one of her most famous looks.

She posed naked, with just a pair of angel wings on her back and a flowing, sparkly wig protecting her modesty.

And pop star Lizzo was among the contenders for outfit of the year.

YALL IDK… this year for Halloween I decided not to wear a costume ? pic.twitter.com/zUt0jQw2Rf — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 1, 2019

Referencing a line from her hit single Truth Hurts, she came dressed as a DNA test, complete with swap.

The front of the outfit opened to reveal the “results” – “100% that bitch”.