Creating locks perfect for you: what it's like to be a hairdresser

The 46-year-old, who runs her own studio, is also known for her pixie cuts and being a blonde expert.

Her customers are at the heart of everything she does and she enjoys helping to make their hair dreams come true.

“My USP as a hairdresser, if you like, is that I offer a completely bespoke service to my clients; it’s entirely tailored to their specific needs.

“We work together to create a plan – an end picture of what they’re trying to achieve – and we work towards that.

“Of course that can change, and it often does, but it gives us a structure to work to and something to aim for. It’s exciting. I love working with my clients and seeing them progress through their hair journey.

“I’ve created a niche for myself as the blonde expert and the Pixie Goddess and I am also trained in and fully able to support clients with medical hair loss which is quite a specialism.

“I think that proof of my services lies in the fact that three of my clients are hairdressers in their own right.

“I mentor them and teach them at the same time as they’re getting their hair done,” says Tammy, whose business,Tammy Reynolds for Hair, is based in Kidderminster.

Everything she does is tailored to her clients needs and wishes which is why she offers a discreet studio space.

“My brand is all about offering a bespoke one-to-one service in a private studio space away from prying eyes.

“As such my studio is comfortable, quirky, very peaceful and quiet. Friends hang out here, couples come here and spend time together whilst I do their hair, and dogs are welcome too.

“My studio has big mood boards up in it which change frequently as new inspiration hits me.

“Quite often they feature a twist on my blonde specialism or Pixie Goddess so they clearly reiterate both my brand and my specific areas of interest.

“I’ve found the mood boards to be a great starting point for clients and especially new clients to get to know me and to start talking about their hair journey,” says Tammy, who has also worked extensively in Australia, New Zealand and New York City.

For Tammy, the most enjoyable aspect of her work is the people she meets.

“I have been doing hair for 31 years, having longevity in any career is tough. What’s kept me interested for so long is the people I get to spend my time with every day and it’s always different. What I learn from somebody today could help someone tomorrow.

“Having recently celebrated my 30 year career anniversary I turned to my community to help mark the occasion. I wanted to do something special and because people are so integrated in what I do I felt it should be connected to that.

“As well as holding a party for my clients in a local restaurant I also asked them for nominations of other people or groups in our local community that had taking care of people at the centre of why they do what they do.

“I heard some great stories of kindness and people going above and beyond their job description. I did a prize draw and gifted the winning nomination and their entire team to hair pampering sessions with me,” she tells Weekend.

But there some challenges that come with the job.

“At the moment my biggest challenge would be clients expectations. Having lots of hairdresser friends and being a part of global hairdressing communities it is a standard challenge for us all. Information and inspiration are so readily available now on our phones.

“While that is great because clients can have a clear vision of what they want, on the flip side some of these pictures have filters or its a wig or there’s no explanation of how long it took to achieve or the cost and it’s unrealistic for a lot of people.

“I find it’s best to be really open and honest. If it’s going to take a few sessions then I’ll put clients on a ‘blonde plan’ which is where their hair gets lighter over time, there’s an end goal, we get there in stages and the condition and integrity of their hair is what’s most important,” explains Tammy, who has previously completed several seasons of New York Fashion Week.

She is also celebrating after going on an award-winning streak adding three more prestigious accolades to her collection.

Tammy has been recognised by the Freelance Hairdressers Association, which awarded her third place in the Colourist of The Year category, the Bangstyle Supreme Awards and the national Salon Business Awards, where her business was named a finalist in the Best Local Salon’ and Best Ultimate Salon categories.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have received an award from the Freelance Hairdressers Association plus the Bangstyle Supremes Awards – both recognising my work.

“My studio has also been recognised recently when I heard that I was a finalist in the national Salon Business Awards for both Best Local Salon and Best ‘Ultimate’ Salon.

“It’s extremely gratifying to see your work and your vision recognised within such a competitive industry and I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’m really excited about the direction I and my business are going and am looking forward to working with more people locally and regionally,” she says.