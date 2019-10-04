Halloween 2019: Top events taking place in the Midlands and Shropshire

As the air grows cold and the leaves change colour, it's time to get our pumpkin carving knives and fake blood ready for eerie celebrations.

From immersive horror events to spooky fairs, club nights, theme parks after dark, and even a tattoo festival - there's plenty to do this Halloween in the Midlands and Shropshire:

September 27 to October 31: Xtreme Scream Park, Melton Mowbray

Easy to travel to from the West Midlands and Shropshire, the award-winning Xtreme Scream Park is full of thrills and spills this Halloween.

The event includes themed scare mazes, including Ash Hell Penitentiary, Hoodoo Voodoo, Stilton Hall Hotel and Hell Spa, The Pie Factory, The Village, and Curtain Chaos.

New for 2019 is the Circus Big Top, featuring animatronics and 'homeless clowns' street theatre.

There will also be a range of live entertainment for attendees to enjoy, including live music and street theatre.

The team have numerous awards, including Best Scream Park and Best Halloween Attraction at the ScareCon Awards.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 5 to November 3: Scarefest, Alton Towers

New frights and family-friendly delights have been unveiled for this year's Scarefest at Alton Towers.

The Attic: Terror of the Towers and Darkest Depths will be unveiled at this year's Halloween event.

Based in the Edwardian era, The Attic: Terror of the Towers tells the story of the Governess, a spectre who legend says is trying to avenge the death of her charges.

The 2019 Scarefest line-up will also see the introduction of Darkest Depths. The scare maze will invite guests to board ghost ship, The Mutiny, and journey into the darkest depths to earn 'your piece of eight'.

Scarefest will also see the return of hit mazes Project 42, Sub Species - The End Games and the Altonville Mine Tours.

The event will also give thrill-seekers the chance to ride some of the park's famed attraction after dark.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 10 to November 2: Screamfest, National Forest Adventure Park

Screamfest returns to Staffordshire this Halloween with a brand new scare attraction.

Hillbilly Joe’s Zombee Zoo, one of five scare attractions at Screamfest, is based on American road trip ‘tourist’ attractions – housing its own unique café and gift shop.

The new scare attraction includes a zombie basketball game, complete with cheerleaders, a zombie wedding and a zombie Santa in his grotto.

Attendees will be able to explore five additional scare areas including Insomnia, the farm's biggest indoor scare maze, which made its debut last year and went on to win a ScareCON SCAR Award for best set, costume and make-up.

Entertainment will also include a live DJ, extreme performers, street theatre as well as food and drink outlets for visitors to enjoy.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 11 to November 2: House of Heinous, Walsall

Take a terrifying journey deep into the Midlands darkest secrets in Walsall this Halloween.

Walsall ScareMaze will take attendees on a spooky journey through the history of the area in its new scare maze.

The fully immersive live action horror maze was awarded Best Halloween Attrraction for 2018 offering, The Ward, at ScareCon.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 14 to 19: The Rocky Horror Show, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

It's just a jump to the left - and then a step down to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to do the Time Warp to The Rocky Horror Show.

Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton will take on the role as Janet Weiss, alongside James Darch as her fiance Brad.

They will be joined by West End star Stephen Webb as Frank-N-Furter, and Kristian Lavercombe, who reprises his role as Riff Raff following more than 1500 performances around the world. Phillip Franks will play The Narrator.

The cast is completed by Miracle Chance as Columbia, Ross Chisari as Eddie/Dr Scott, Callum Evans as Rocky, Reece Budin, Shelby Farmer, Katie Monks and Jake Small as the Phantoms and swings Andrew Ahearn and Maddie Hope Coelho.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features famous musical numbers such as Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and The Time-Warp.

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank-N-Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 15 to 19: The Exorcist, The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Experience iconic William Peter Blatty novel The Exorcist in Birmingham this Halloween.

Inspired by true events, the tale has been adapted for stage by John Pielmeier and directed by Sean Mathias, featuring the voice of Ian McKellen as the Demon.

The story follows Regan, who starts to display strange symptoms that no medical professional can explain. Her desperate mother Chris turns to a local priest for help, but before Father Damien can tackle what’s before him, he must overcome his own shaken beliefs, as this fight is for more than just one girl’s soul.

William Friedkin’s 1973 Academy Award-winning film adaption of The Exorcist, thrilled audiences across the globe and gained a huge cult following.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 19 to November 3: Spooky Spectacular, West Midlands Safari Park

West Midland Safari Park will be brimming with Halloween decorations with illuminated, themed scarecrows and hundreds of pumpkins.

With Halloween fun for the whole family, youngsters can encounter witches and wizards who will help find the missing ingredients for a magical potion.

Visitors can also journey along the Discovery Trail, picking up clues to earn a sweet treat at the end.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 19 to November 3: The Haunted Castle, Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle’s eerie Halloween event returns for another year.

By day, visitors can enjoy light-hearted fun as peculiar characters tell spellbinding stories to guests of all ages, while a scarier ambience emerges as darkness falls with actor-led and special effects-rich experiences on select evenings.

Three new spook-tacular attractions are being launched for Halloween 2019. While youngsters will enjoy convincing the snooty butler in the Junior Ghost Hunt that he’s not alone, fans of Most Haunted can experience the thrill of joining the Paranormal Encounters team as they film a live ghost hunt in the depths of the Castle.

Meanwhile, the very bravest can head out to The Haunted Castle after dark to pit their survival skills against the terrifying army of the dead. Travel through the castle to make your escape and live until sunrise in the Dead of Knight scare maze.

Other daytime attractions include helping the Witches discover the secret to eternal youth in the Witches Tower, weaving through the Haunted Hollows woodland trail and joining a host of bizarre characters for fun, games and spooky shows at Dead Centre Stage.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 19 to October 31: More Trick Than Treat, Drayton Manor

There are some frightfully fun family Halloween activities and eerie entertainment this October half term at Drayton Manor Park.

The attraction is also offering accommodation packages for this event, if one spooky day is just not enough.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 22 to October 31: Spooky Seas, Birmingham Sea Life Centre

Discover the tricks and treats of the sea at Birmingham Sea Life Centre this Halloween.

Meet vampire tangs and scary sharks as well as other sea creatures as you explore the attraction.

Visitors can also test their creative skills in the creepy craft zone, and dare to take part in the Yucky Dip.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 25 to November 3: Gandeys Circus, Flood Street Car Park, Dudley

Gandeys Circus' Autumn Spectacular is returning to Dudley this spooky season.

The annual show - now hosted as Flood Street Car Park - will be raising money for Birmingham Children's Hospital at every performance.

As a special (trick or) treat for Halloween, the new show will see performances from the world class Havana Troupe, direct from Cuba, return with three brand-new acts.

Four motorbikes will be roaring away as they race round in the iron thunderdome in the centre of the circus ring at 45 miles an hour and the G Force of a fighter jet.

There will also be performances from 'Bendy Man' Aimiri Kisingaji, Camile the Princess, Europe's 'favourite female clown' Andrea and more.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 25 to 31: Halloween at Aston Hall

Aston Hall will be letting loose its most fearful spooks yet for Halloween.

Fright Nights: Aston Alive is a completely new interactive ghost story taking place on October 25 to 26. The one-hour experience will see visitors exploring the mysterious nooks and crannies of the grand mansion in the darkness of night.

Visitors will come face-to-face with Madame Manium’s Maledictorian, a travelling museum of curiosities.

For one time only, Aston Hall is home to this peculiar collection of oddities, which Madame Manium has obtained both from this world and the other real.

On October 30, families are invited to explore Aston Hall, one of Birmingham’s most haunted buildings, under the safety of daylight and accompanied by a member of our team.

Hear some of the most well-known of Aston’s ghost stories and try using dowsing rods to detect the presence of spirits as we look around this atmospheric old house together.

Then on October 31, visitors can encounter creepy characters as well as create their own spell jar.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 25 to 26: Halloween Nights, Black Country Living Museum

Watch street entertainers bring Halloween to life as you explore the eerie atmosphere at the Black Country Living Museum on Halloween Nights.

Bring the whole family along including the kids treat bags for a sweet surprise as you trick or treat around the Museum’s houses and shops.

Enjoy street performances from a range of costumed staff members, and even get your own face painted.

Get spooked by tales told by candlelight, or even embark on the haunted mine experience - if you dare.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26 to November 3: Halloween Half Term, Weston Park

Enjoy spooky half term fun at Weston Park.

Throughout the holiday visitors can explore a spooky trail and take part in craft activities daily.

From October 26 to 31, pumpkin carving will also be taking place.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26 to 31: Ghost Trains, Severn Valley Railway

There’ll be spooky goings-on at the Severn Valley Railway this October half-term as a ghost train returns.

The train will be steaming along the Severn Valley Railway into Kidderminster on October 26, 30 and 31.

Passengers can arrive early to enjoy spooky face-painting and a ghoulish disco before their train arrives to take them for a ride out into the dark, through the SVR’s haunted stations to Arley – and hopefully back again.

There will also be face-painting and a disco.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26 to 27: Halloween Tattoo Bash, Wolverhampton Racecourse

Halloween Tattoo Bash returns to Wolverhampton Racecourse this month.

Beginnings as a small convention in Devon in 2007, the event has grown to feature some of the most popular tattoo artists in the industry.

More than 170 artists will be tattooing visitors across the weekend, with an alternative trade market selling curios.

There will also be a VIP fancy dress ball, live entertainment, custom car display and a charity auction and tombola.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26: The Nightingale Halloween Freakshow, The Nightingale Club, Birmingham

Welcome to the freakshow at Birmingham's Nightingale Club.

There will be a £1,000 prize to be won on the night for the best dressed attendee.

The club will have four rooms across three floors with DJs, dancers, drag queens, entertainers, pyrotechnics and special shows.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26: Uprawr Halloween, The Asylum Venue, Birmingham

Uprawr's massive Halloween party returns for another year.

Party-goers on the night will have the chance to win a smart TV, Chrome Book laptop and more, while also enjoying mega drinks deals.

The event will see the venue completely transformed, promising to make 'It look like a Disney film'.

There will also be an afterparty taking place until 6am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26: Nightmare on Broad Street with Blast Off, Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

Blast Off is back! And it's getting spooky for Halloween.

Resident DJs Gave, Imran, Ian and Carl will be spinning tunes for the evening, taking place at the city's Slade Rooms.

The event follows the cancellation of the Blast Off summer party earlier this year.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26: Halloween Charity Ball, Telford Hotel and Golf Resort

Go and join the frightening fun at Telford Hotel and Golf Resort's Halloween charity ball.

Guests can enjoy a spooky punch on arrival before sinking their fangs into a themed three-course meal.

The event will feature a magician as well as music, an auction, raffle and face painting.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26: Soul Society Haunted Halloween, The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

This Halloween sees the return of Soul Society to The Buttermarket.

Now in its 11th year, the event will see performances from Ronnie Herrel, Mikael Diaz, Robin Holland, Mikey D, Captain and Country and more.

Fancy dress is encouraged and early bird tickets are available now.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 26: Halloween Comicfest, Forbidden Planet, Wolverhampton

Halloween ComicFest is the comic book industry’s premiere autumn event – a single day when participating comic book speciality shops across North America and around the world give away specially published comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops.

Wolverhampton's Forbidden Planet will be taking part in the event, promising additional surprises for those who visit the store on the day.

For more information, click here.

October 27 to November 4: Halloween Spooktacular, Cadbury World

Have a scream at Cadbury World this Halloween.

Join Dermort O'Scary and his cast of gruesome ghouls as The Scream Factor returns to the Bournville attraction.

Frankie Frankenstein, Witchy Woo Woo and Wolfy the Wolfman have been rehearsing to win this year's mystery prize, but who will win?

Visitors can also enter the fancy dress competition for the chance to win special prizes.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 28 to 30: Children's Halloween Party Dudley Zoo

Enjoy family-friendly entertainment and ghoulish crafts at this Dudley Zoo party.

The event allows youngsters to ride the ghost train to the Castle Courtyard, where they can enjoy a variety of themed entertainment.

There will be a children's show, disco, games, crafts, and a fancy dress competition.

Visitors will also have the chance to come face to face with some of the zoo's critters and creepy crawlies.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 28: BOOM Halloween Bar Crawl - Zombie Apocalypse, Wolverhampton

BOOM Bar Crawl returns with a Halloween special.

The zombie-themed crawl will visit Wolverhampton venues such as The Goose, The Bohemian, The Grain Store, The Royal London, Popworld and The Planet Nightclub.

Attendees must purchase a pod t-shirt from select venues to join the crawl.

For more information, click here.

October 29: Halloween Outdoor Cinema, Wolverhampton Racecourse

Take a trip to Salem with this outdoor screening of cult classic Hocus Pocus at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi, the film follows a curious teenager who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

Over the years, through various outlets such as strong DVD sales and annual record-breaking showings on Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween, the film has achieved cult status.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 29: Dead Men's Eyes, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Enjoy thrilling tales from M R James at Theatre Severn for Halloween.

In A View from a Hill a pair of old binoculars reveal the grisly history of an idyllic stretch of English landscape. In The Treasure of Abbot Thomas a treasure-seeker comes face to face with unspeakable horror at the bottom of ancient well.

Dead Men’s Eyes is the sixth instalment of Nunkie’s M R James Project, a series of one-man shows that seek to revive the tradition of oral, supernatural storytelling that was perfected by Montague Rhodes James in Cambridge in the years leading up to World War One.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 31 to November 1: Candy and Cobwebs, Blists Hill Victorian Town

Cobwebs, pumpkins and lanterns in the townsfolk's shops and homes will delight families at Candy and Cobwebs.

On arrival, all children taking part will be given a fun activity sheet to lead them around some of the exhibits in the Victorian Town. There will be a goody bag for all children who have a go at all of the activities.

Activities on offer include candle dipping, listening to a spooky story, playing a trick on the townsfolk and designing a pumpkin.

During the evening you will happen across Victorians in spooky costumes at the Grocers, Chemist, Post Office, Terrace, Plasterers, Printers & Candle Factory. Do you dare knock on their doors and trick or treat?

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 31: From Almost Dusk Till Midnight, Light House Media Centre, Wolverhampton

Join Wolverhampton's Light House to celebrate this cult classic film for Halloween.

Written by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino, the film follows two criminals and their hostages unknowingly seek temporary refuge in a truck stop populated by vampires, with chaotic results.

Starring Harvey Kietel, George Clooney, Juliette Lewis and Tarantino himself, the film won multiple MTV Movie Awards and garnered Saturn Award nominations.

The film screening will be followed by a Halloween party until midnight.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 31: Shrewsbury Prison Ghost Hunt

Only the very brave should head to Shrewsbury Prison for this Halloween event.

The building has only very recently opened its doors again as it has stood closed and abandoned for two and half years - but its life as a prison first began way back in 1793 - before actually closing for the last time in 2013.

The event will include a tour of the prison, as well as vigils, seances, ouija board experiments, table tipping, and free time to walk around - if you dare.

Refreshments will be provided on the night.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 31: Murder Mystery Dinner, Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Head to Birmingham Botanical Gardens for a night of mystery this Halloween.

Guests will have a chance to play detective alongside a three-course dinner in the surroundings of the Loudon Suite.

The best detective could be in with the chance of winning a champagne prize on the night.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 31: Halloween Family Spooktacular, Brierley Hill Civic Hall

The whole family can enjoy an evening of Halloween fun at Brierley Hill Civic Hall.

The event will include special guests, games and prizes, face painting, glitter tattoos, party dances and more.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

October 31: Haunted High House, Stafford

Will your nerves hold out enough for you to get to the very top floor?

Head to the Ancient High House for an evening of frights, as well as workshops and activities for the whole family.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes for the event.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

November 1: Festival Of The Dead, O2 Academy, Birmingham

The Festival Of The Dead returns to Birmingham this year.

And a whole new cast of otherworldly characters and creations, part of "The Dark Carnival", will take to the stage along with the UK's largest skeleton prop.

The huge mechanical skull, known as 'El Diablo', will feature along with the country's only giant spider on stilts.

Live music from DJs will blast out songs as face painters get to work during the event.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.