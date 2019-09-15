Heather Large: A time to relish changing seasons

While many readers will be no doubt be mourning the end of summer, I'm perfecting happy with the upcoming change of season.

It's one of my favourite times of year. I adore sunny Autumn days - the kind where the sky is bright blue and you can wrap up snugly in a cosy jumper and enjoy a pleasant walk in the sunshine.

There is also something very refreshing about about stepping outside and breathing in the cool air.

As someone who has to reach for the sun cream the moment the temperature starts to creep over 18c, I'm not a huge fan of hot weather.

We just don't get on, it often seems like my skin starts to turn pink as soon as I walk out of the front door.

But on those nice days at the start of autumn, it can be the best of both worlds - sunshine without the need for the SPF 30.

And everywhere always looks very pretty when the green leaves start to turn vibrant shades of yellows, oranges and reds.

I love the changing seasons and I would never want to live somewhere that was hot all of the year round - and not just because I'd end up spending a fortune on sun cream.

Advertising

It always makes for great looking photos and you are certainly never too old to enjoy jumping on a huge pile of crispy leaves piled up on the ground or kicking them into the air.

Autumn clothes are also so much better and more comfortable. It's time for cosy knits, jeans and toasty ankle boots and warm hats and scarves.

A good thing about this time of year is that it's not bitterly cold like winter so you can just add a layer or two and still have a good time without shivering too much.

It's also more predictable than a British summer, when the weather can change at the drop of a hat and catch you out. In autumn you know to take a coat out with you and possibly carry a hat or pair of gloves in your bag just in case.

Advertising

It's also the season of hot chocolate and pumpkin spice and cinnamon lattes that never fail to lift the spirit. While the salads and barbecues of the summer have given way to soothing soups, comforting stews and hot puddings.

I'm certainly not alone in loving watching this transition into autumn. Research has shown that for many us it represents a new beginning which is a feeling that goes back to our school days when the start of the season meant returning to school, seeing our friends again and being excited about new experiences.

After a relaxing summer making the most of the longer days, the arrival of the autumn months can mean the return to a busier schedule and an increased desire to get things done.

It's a time to begin those jobs we may have put off during August and have a fresh start for the final months of the year.

There is also plenty to look forward to with Halloween and Bonfire Night helping to add some festivities to the season.

Even if you're too old trick or treating, it doesn’t stop us getting into the spirit of Halloween by watching some scary films.

And who doesn't love a good firework display with all of the bright, pretty colours lighting up the night sky or standing in front of a big bonfire waving sparklers in the air?

This time of year can also being everyone together and be a great opportunity to catch up with friends and family as nobody's jetting off on holiday.

With a lighter social calender, there are more chances to organise a long-overdue reunion.

The start of autumn isn't a reason to be sad,it's a time to relish the changing seasons and the opportunities it brings.