The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival: When is it? How can I buy tickets? What's on? And more answered in our in-depth guide

Grab your flat cap and get ready to hit the streets of Digbeth for The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival to immerse yourself into the post-First World War drama.

The Bafta-winning series, starring the likes of Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory, Sam Neill and Paul Anderson, has been a hit across the world.

The cast returned to the Black Country Living Museum, in Dudley, last year to film scenes for the latest season of the Birmingham-based drama, that hit our screens on Sunday, August 25.

When and where will the event take place?

A site map of The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will take place from September 14 to 15 in and around Digbeth Arena.

Main entry gates will be in place on Garrison Lane and Heath Mill Lane.

Doors will open at 12pm and the event will finish no later than 11pm. Last entry is 9pm.

Where can I buy tickets?

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival

Authorised ticket agents for this show are AXS, Gigantic, Ticketmaster and The Ticket Factory.

General admission tickets cost £67.35 per day. Alternatively, you can buy a two-day ticket for £73.26.

Event travel will also be selling VIP packages.

Diamond VIP Packages include:

General admission to the event.

Access to the Mill VIP Lounge with bars, toilets and cloakroom facilities.

A welcome glass of gin and tonic.

Complimentary Peaky Blinders event t-shirt.

Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard.

Commemorative ticket holder.

Access to bars, food traders and toilets in the main arena.

VIP hosts and event management in attendance throughout the day.

Tickets, itinerary and full information sent in advance.

All taxes.

Prices start from £149 and can be brought from this link.

Children under 13 years old will not be permitted to the festival and children under 16 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 18.

Customers who need accessible tickets are advised to call 0203 481 55 04 to book.

How can I get there and where can I park?

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

The event page states that there is limited on street parking near the event, and it is 'strongly recommended' to use public transport to get to and from the event.

Both Birmingham New Street Station and Moor Street Station are within walking distance of the event with frequent trains incoming from across the UK. Click here for more information.

Digbeth is also situated just five minutes from Birmingham Coach Station. Click here for more details.

West Midlands Travel bus routes 150, 16, 3, 4, 4A, 5, 50 and X1 pass near Digbeth. For more information, click here.

For those that do drive to the event, car parks in the area include Trinity Street Car Park, North Yard Car Park, or Gallan Parking Ltd.

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller blades or personal motorised vehicles are not permitted inside the event, with the exception of mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs.

Bicycle parking is available in the centre of the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

There is no re-admission to The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival on day tickets or wristbands.

What's on?

Harry Kirton, Helen McCrory, Packy Lee, Daryl McCormack, Charlene McKenna, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Natasha O'Keeffe attending the Peaky Blinders Series Five World Premiere held at Birmingham Town Hall

The bumper event will see everything from live music through to Q&A sessions, street theatre, a catwalk show, beauty boutique and more.

The Saturday will see performances from Primal Scream, The Pearl Harts, Hotel Lux, Nadine Shah and a 'very special secret guest'.

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes and Slaves will take to the stage on Sunday alongside Marthagunn and Birmingham musicians Mike Skinner and JayKae.

Anna Calvi, who created the soundtrack for season five, will appear across both days.

There will also be a BBC Introducing stage, with sets from the likes of Jaws, Ivory Wave, The Clause, The Cosmics, Sugarthief, Black Bear Kiss, Soeur and more.

The festival will close with an immersive and bespoke performance of Peaky Blinders theme Red Right Hand by Nick Cave featuring 200 actors, ballet Rambert and a pyrotechnic show.

A fan Q&A will see Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips and Paddy Considine take questions from audience members in attendance.

While Cillian Murphy, the actor behind the iconic Tommy Shelby, won't be in attendance, he is set to take part via a series of pre-recorded messages.

The event has been co-curate by show creator Steven Knight, who will also be in attendance across the weekend during Q&A sessions to discuss his inspiration, plans and show exclusive snippets and stories behind the tv series.

Live recreations of scenes from the gangster period drama involving 200 actors will be shown. David Beckham's menswear label Kent and Curwen will be in attendance to showcase their official Peaky Blinders collaboration and Steven Knight's Garrison Tailors will host a catwalk show.

Contemporary dance company Rambert will stage a specially-commissioned performance, choreographed for the event by artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

The festival will also include a cinema, a museum, food and drink offerings and poetry, among other activities and sights.

VIP guests can expect to experience a capsule performance by Rambert, plus a very special DJ set from Paul Simonon of The Clash and Dan Donovan of Big Audio Dynamite, plus another DJ set from Packy Lee, Johnny Dogs from the TV show.

For more information on what's on, click here.

What can't I bring to the event?

Helen McCrory in Peaky Blinders

Large bags are not permitted in the festival, but you can take a small bag in with you. The festival classes small bags as 'no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.'

There will be a bag drop and lockers available on the festival site.

No Banners or flags are permitted.

Golf umbrellas, parasols and the like, chairs, and seats, or 'selfie sticks' and tables are not permitted. Small compact umbrellas are allowed to be brought in.

No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the event, with the exception of water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml and baby food where not in glass containers.

Customers with specific medical or dietary requirements will be considered an exception to this rule and you may be asked for proof

Attendees are allowed to bring in empty water bottles to refill at free refill points across Digbeth Arena.

For more information on restricted and permitted items, click here.