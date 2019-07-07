What it's like to be a chocolatier

From slabs of delicious dark chocolate with orange and hazelnut to mouthwatering Prosecco and rose gin truffles - she spends her days creating an array of eye-catching and tasty confectionery.

She has been running Chocolicious from her home in Shrewsbury since October and has been selling her tempting treats at events and independent shops around the region as well as through social media.

“I’m yet to meet somebody who doesn’t like chocolate. There is just something about chocolate that nobody can resist,” says the 44-year-old.

Tomorrow is World Chocolate Day when this irresistible treat will be celebrated across the globe as July 7 was allegedly the day in 1550 when chocolate was introduced into Europe.

In Britain we eat an estimated 660,900 tonnes of chocolate a year, an average of 11kg per person per year or about three bars a week.

A lifelong love of chocolate made becoming a chocolatier an obvious choice for mum of three Rebecca, who was looking for a way to spend more time at home with her young family.

“I started practising recipes early last year after deciding I wanted to make chocolates.The reasons for this were firstly, my family are big fans of chocolate and secondly, I wanted to be working from home primarily for flexibility and also to involve the children somewhere along the journey I take with this,” she explains.

Rebecca spent six months experimenting with flavours and honing her skills. This included learning how to temper chocolate, which makes it smooth and glossy and gives it a satisfying snap when you bite into it.

“I use Callebaut Belgian chocolate, this is a high quality superb tasting chocolate with many varieties with a long history and solid reputation.

“I haven’t got an extensive range of flavours yet as I’ve been concentrating on making sure the ones I do have are absolutely perfect,” she tells us.

Rebecca sells gifts boxes that include flavours such as Prosecco and rose gin truffles, coffee, raspberry and pistachio and many more.

She also sells small and large bars which feature popular additions such as salted caramel pearls and fruit and nut.

Young chocaholics are also catered for thanks to her fun range of children’s chocolates such as pizzas, lollies, doughnuts, personalised chocolates and party bags.

Her chief taste testers are her three children - 11-year-old Ella, eight-year-old Ollie and six-year-old Leo - who she says can’t believe their luck.

“The children love that their mum makes chocolate and they come home each day and ask me what I’ve made. Ella came up with the name for the business. She just said it one day when we were talking about me needing a name and I loved it,” says Rebecca.

Friends and other family have also provided valuable feedback on her creations. “They are good at telling me what they liked and what they weren’t keen on. Chocolate is a personal thing though. What one person might think is too strong, another will think is perfect,” says Rebecca.

Her venture took off quicker than she expected after she successfully applied to hold a pop-up stall at the Darwin shopping centre in October.

Since then she has found her chocolate treats have been in great demand. “I currently sell through Facebook and Instagram and also any local events such as food festivals, markets as well as fairs.

“I have some of my products in some fabulous independent shops too. These include The Village Store in Upton Magna, Three Small Rooms in Frankwell, Lotties of Ironbridge and Urban Country Girl also in Ironbridge.

“I love these independent shops who showcase the talents of local crafters and think shopping in this way really is so much more exciting.

“Since starting to trade in October, I have been to a few different events now and have found that these days spent talking with customers and receiving lovely feedback about my products really are wonderful.

“As a new business I find each positive comment I receive really does give me a lift and makes me feel like the hard work and long hours setting the business up really is worth it.

“I am very grateful for every share, like and review that I receive on my social media and I am very excited about the next few months when I launch my website,” says Rebecca.

Over the coming months, she also plans to extend her range of flavours and products to help her to stand out from the crowd.

“I think customers like to see something different and look for something they may not have seen before, whether it be in the shape or the flavour. Flavour wise, anything with raspberries in is a good seller as its a fresh sharp taste and a vibrant colour,” explains Rebecca.

Despite the challenges that come with starting a new business, she says she is excited about the future.

“I have found that keeping ideas fresh and new is a challenge as products can be bought from anywhere at anytime of day so there is a lot of competition

“I believe in myself and my ideas a lot more now I’ve started on this journey and so I’m looking forward to the future,” adds Rebecca.

l Rebecca will be at Roden Garden Centre Food Festival in Shrewsbury on August 10 and Maws Craft Centre Dog Fayre in Ironbridge on August 18. She will also have a stall at Telford Food Festival on September 6 and 7 and Ludlow Food Festival on September 13, 14 and 15. See facebook.com/Chocolicioushandmade