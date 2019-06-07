Advertising
Father's Day 2019: Top gifts to get for dad
Father's Day is almost here - and whether the dad you're buying for is young or old, a DIY fan, couch potato, sporty, or into fashion or booze, we've got you sorted with our bumper gift guide.
Take a look at our top picks:
Father's Day Gift Pack - £35 - snafflingpig.co.uk
Aramis Classic Eau de Toilette Spray - 110ml for £27.60 - Boots
Cheers Dad Beer Box - £20 - beerhawk.co.uk
Men's Star Wars Pyjamas - £7.99 - Aldi
English Whisky Company Gift Set - £29.99 - englishwhisky.co.uk
Stanley Tape Measure - £7.49 - Screwfix
Paddy and Scott's Menu Farm Project Box - £59.99 - paddyandscotts.co.uk
Wahl Vogue Professional Clipper with Personal Trimmer - £18.47 - Boots
Any Map Etched Beer Glass - £21 - normadorothy.com
Bluetooth Boombox - £29.99 - Aldi
Personalised Pork Crackling Gift Jar - £21.95 - snafflingpig.co.uk
Oddballers Gift Box - £8 a pair or £20 for three pairs - roysboyssocks.co.uk
Driving Experience Days - from £50 - trackdays.co.uk
Presidio GRIP Phone Case - from £19.95 - speckproducts.co.uk
Brisk Extreme Waterproof Jacket - £59.99 - mountainwarehouse.com
Wolves Story of the Season 18/19 Book - £9.99 - expressandstar.com/wolvesbook
St Peter's Beer Gift Box - from £8 - stpetersbrewery.co.uk
Personalised Wooden Beard Comb and Pouch - £32 - amazon.co.uk/handmade
The Glenfiddich Fire and Cane - £39.90 - Available at independent specialist retailers, including Masters of Malt
BBQ Tools Gift Set - £17.99 - Aldi
Father's Day Apothecary Candle - £14 - normadorothy.com
Personalised Leather Luggage Tag - £32 - amazon.co.uk/handmade
Gin Lovers Gift Set - £32.95 - letterboxgifts.co.uk
