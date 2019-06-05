The course of true love never did run smooth: Why the nation is obsessed with Love Island

Say what you like about the ITV2 reality show, but its just entered it's fifth season and is immensely popular.

If you're just coming into this series and have no idea what people are on about, well... Love Island is in essence a dating show with a reality twist – think along the lines of Big Brother meets Take Me Out with a splash of Hollyoaks drama to go with it.

There are loads of good looking young people on an island trying to find love and that means there is flirting, arguments, romance and maybe some more x-rated moments to boot.

Competitors are cut off from the outside world, but are equipped with mobile phones which only allow them to send pictures and communicate with each other.

By now, you're ether intrigued or you've rolled your eyes.

There will always be those who get a bit sniffy about the Love Island.

But I would place those people into the same category as those who were priding themselves at not watching Game of Thrones just a few weeks back. Both these shows have their value – and just because it's not your cup of tea doesn't mean you should be judgemental.

And this year there's added interest for us in the West Midlands. Curtis Pritchard is a dancer from Shropshire and he has waltzed into the Love Island villa in Spain to join 10 other already matched contestants with the aim of unbalancing the numbers and coming between couples – yeah, now you're interested. It's hardly surprising to see what there is plenty of drama.

Advertising

Curtis, 23, whose family are from Whitchurch and own a dance studio near the town, is a ballroom and Latin dancer recognisable from Ireland's Dancing with the Stars. He made what was a surprise entrance into the reality TV programme with boxer Tyson Fury's boxer's brother, Tommy.

He had been dating fellow dancer, Emily Barker for two years, until they split in early 2019.

He explained on ITV2: "My ex-girlfriend was my dance partner. We danced with each other from when we were 12 until we were 14, we were the champions.

"When we got older we got into a relationship. You spend a lot of time with each other when you’re dancing together. You’re always in a close proximity so it would be weird not to get feelings even if it’s just to be a best friend or if it’s to fall in love."

Advertising

Curtis will also be in with a shout of winning £50,000. But if you can cast your mind back to Jasper Carrott's Golden Balls show, the pair chosen by the public to win can either decide to split the cash or try and steal it all for themselves. But if they both steal they end up with nowt – what could possibly go wrong?

Now the show has recently become part of a broader debate around reality TV following the death of a guest who appeared on the now-cancelled The Jeremy Kyle Show.

But at the start of its current run and, despite some concerns over post-show welfare after two former contestants committed suicide last year, the reality format remains popular amongst the public.

It is presented by Caroline Flack who says she sympathise with contestants on the show and wishes she could take sides with those struggling in relationships.

She said: "I have to stay impartial but of course if you see someone in there and you feel for them, you want to just go in there and say ‘it’s okay, I’m here on your side’. But I can’t, I have to be professional.”