Majority of people streaming The Greatest Showman soundtrack are men

The majority of people streaming the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman, last year’s highest-selling album, are in fact men.

Both Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron – the stars of the hugely successful musical drama – are known for having avid female fan bases.

But according to new data from streaming service Deezer, over half (56%) of the album’s streams were by men – while 53% came from millennials aged between 26 and 35.

Hugh Jackman at the Brit Awards in London (Ian West/PA)

The figures also indicate that 74% of those streaming the album were under the age of 45.

The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack remains the UK’s most streamed album 18 months on from its release despite competition from George Ezra’s Staying at Tamara’s and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next.

It comes as Jackman, 50, kicks off his highly-anticipated world tour which will see him perform songs from The Greatest Showman as well as tunes from Les Miserables and other Broadway classics.

The Golden Globe-winning actor begins in Glasgow tonight before heading to European cities including Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, Switzerland and Paris.

Robbie Williams is expected to join him at some stage.