From puppy prizes to most popular breeds: We take a look at the Best in Show winners through the years at Crufts

The four-day event sees pooches of all different shapes and sizes vying for a variety of different prizes.

There is no title more coveted than the Best in Show trophy, taken home by Collooney Tartan Tease, a whippet, last year.

The first Best in Show competition was in 1928, when Greyhound Primley Sceptre was crowned the first Best in Show champion. Since then, there have been 91 Best in Show winners, with 43 different breeds taking home the trophy.

In the run-up to the event, we take a look at the winners of the Best in Show accolade since the event ws first held in Birmingham:

1991. Sh Ch. Raycrofts Socialite, clumber spaniel with Mr Ralph Dunne.

For the Crufts Centenary Show in 1991, the show was held at the Birmingham NEC and was officially recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest dog show.

1992. Ch. Pencloe Dutch Gold, whippet with Morag Bolton-Lockhart.

1993. Sh Ch. Danaway Debonair, Irish setter with Jackie Lorrimer.

Danaway Debonair, Irish Setter with Jackie Lorrimer in 1993. credit the Kennel Club

1994. Ch. Purston Hit and Miss From Brocolitia, Welsh terrier with Mrs A. Maughan.

1995. Sh Ch. Starchelle Chicago Bear, Irish setter with Mrs Rachel Shaw-Rainey and Mr Tony Rainey.

1996. Sh Ch. Canigou Cambrai, English cocker spaniel, with Tricia Bentley.

Canigou Cambrai, also known as Albert, is the seventhth English cocker spaniel to win Best in Show, making the breed the most successful at winning the prestigious award.

Canigou Cambrai, English Cocker Spaniel, with Tricia Bentley in 1996. Credit Marc Henrie and the Kennel Club

1997. Ch. Ozmilion Mystification, Yorkshire terrier with Osman Sameja.

1998. Ch. Saredon Forever Young, Welsh terrier with Judith Averis.

1999. Sh Ch. Caspians Intrepid, Irish setter with Jackie Lorimer.

2000. Ch. Torums Scarf Michael, kerry blue terrier with Mr Ron Ramsay.

2001. Ch. Jethard Cidevant, basenji with Mr Paul Singleton.

Topscore Contradiction, Poodle (Standard) in 2002. Credit the Kennel Club

2002. Nord Ch. Topscore Contradiction, poodle (standard) with Mr S and Mrs K Glenna.

For the very first year that overseas dogs could compete at Crufts, Mr S and Mrs K Glenna’s Topscore Contradiction, a standard poodle from Norway, won the Best in Show title.

2003. Ch. Yakee A Dangerous Liaison, pekingese with Mr Easdon and Mr Martin.

2004. Ch. Cobyco Call the Tune, whippet with Mrs L Yacoby-Wright.

2005. Am Ch/Ch. Cracknor Cause Celebre Norfolk terrier with Elizabeth Matell, Pam Beale and Stephanie Ingram.

Coco the Norfolk terrier has won Best in Show in more than 60 shows around the world. Coco stole many hearts when she hopped into the championship cup to pose for pictures following her win.

Cracknor Cause Celebre Norfolk Terrier in 2005. Credit Lisa Croft-Elliott and the Kennel Club

2006. Am Ch. Caitland Isle Take a Chance ,Australian shepherd with Nancy Resetar.

2007. Ch/Am Ch. Araki Fabulous Willy, Tibetan terrier with Mr John Shaw and Mr Neil Smith.

2008. Ch. Jafrak Philippe Olivier, giant schnauzer with Mr and Mrs Cullen.

2009. Ch. Efbe's Hidalgo At Goodspice, sealyham terrier with Marjorie Good.

Hidalgo At Goodspice, Sealyham Terrier with Marjorie Good in 2009. Credit Lisa Croft-Elliott and the Kennel Club

2010. Sh Ch/Aust Ch. Hungargunn Bear It'n Mind, Hungarian vizsla with Mrs N and Mrs K Craggs and Armstrong.

2011. Sh Ch. Vbos The Kentuckian, retriever (flat-coated) with Jim Irvine.

Vbos The Kentuckian, also known as Jet, is the oldest dog to have won Best in Show, aged nine years and seven months old.

Vbos The Kentuckian, Retriever (Flat-Coated) with Jim Irvine in 2011. Credit Lisa Croft-Elliot and the Kennel Club

2012. Ch. Zentarr Elizabeth, lhasa apso with Margaret Anderson.

2013. Ch. Soletrader Peek A Boo, petit basset griffon vendéen with Sara Robertson and Wendy Doherty.

Soletrader Peek A Boo, Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen in 2013. Credit OnEdition and the Kennel Club

2014. Ch/Am Ch. Afterglow Maverick Sabre, poodle with Jason Lynn, John Stone and Sandra Stone.

2015. Ch. McVan's To Russia With Love, Scottish terrier with M L Khenkina.

2016. Ch. Burneze Geordie Girl, West Highland white terrier with Marie Burns.

Ch. Burneze Geordie Girl, as known as Devon, took the coveted title in the 125th Crufts championship and is the youngest dog to have won Best in Show aged one year and eight months.

Burneze Geordie Girl, West Highland White Terrier with Marie Burns. Credit OnEdition and the Kennel Club

2017. Sh Ch. Afterglow Miami Ink, American cocker spaniel with Jason Lynn and R Da Silva.

2018. Ch. Collooney Tartan Tease, whippet with David and Yvette Short.

Collooney Tartan Tease, Whippet. Credit Flick.digital

Crufts 2019 will take place at Birmingham NEC from March 7 to 10.

