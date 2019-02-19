St David's Day 2019: Where to celebrate across Shropshire and the Midlands

The annual event, that takes place on March 1, celebrates the Welsh patron saint with a variety of events across Wales, and further afield.

Looking for somewhere to celebrate St David's Day in Mid-Wales, Shropshire and the Midlands? Take a look at our top picks below:

February 23 - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

A celebratory concert featuring Caernarfon Male Voice Choir and Goronwy Male Voice Choir comes to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn for St David's Day.

The event will see performances from soprano Morgan Darcy Rees-Deacon, xylophonist Lauren Rosborough, and compere Dilwyn Price for the show in support of Marie Curie Shrewsbury.

Tickets cost £20 including a programme.

March 1 - The Squire Yorke, Wrexham

Head to The Squire Yorke in Wrexham this St David's Day for a night of live music.

The venue will be celebrating and singing as many Welsh songs as possible.

All styles and abilities are welcome to perform music as well a poetry, storytelling, stand up and more.

This event is free to attend.

March 1 - The Patrick Kavanagh Bar, Birmingham

Celebrate the beauty of Welsh poetry at The Patrick Kavanagh Bar in Birmingham.

The event will be hosted by Tessa Lowe and will also incorporate music.

This event is free to attend.

March 1 - Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham

Once again this year Wrexham will be celebrating St. David’s Day in style with activities for the whole family at Tŷ Pawb.

For the parade, participants will be assembling outside the Guild Hall at 12.45 pm.

A parade will take place at 1pm and will end at the venue itself where celebrations will continue.

This event is free to attend.

March 1 - Bridgnorth RFC

Enjoy a special themed dinner for St David's Day at Bridgnorth RFC.

Guests can enjoy a traditional three course meal followed by live entertainment.

Tickets cost £20.

March 1 - The National Trust, Erddig, Wrexham

Enjoy woodland fun and crafts at National Trust attraction Erddig in Wrexham.

Youngsters can take part in special St David's Day crafts as part of the venue's programme of events.

This event is free to attend.

