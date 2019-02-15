Holly Willoughby and Kylie Minogue join stars marking Valentine’s Day

Holly Willoughby and Kylie Minogue were among the stars getting soppy on Valentine’s Day.

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were also enjoying the love-fest on the most romantic day of the year, along with Princess Eugenie and Strictly Come Dancing stars Ashley Roberts, Giovanni Pernice, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell.

This Morning host Willoughby kept it simple with a rare snapshot of herself with husband Dan Baldwin posted on Instagram.

The picture, seemingly taken in a photobooth and which shows them both laughing, was accompanied by a love heart emoji from the TV star.

Australian pop star Minogue also kept her celebration brief as she marked her first Valentine’s Day with GQ creative director Paul Solomons.

She reposted from Solomon’s own Instagram page – a shot of his phone screen with a picture of them hugging and smiling at each other set as his background.

The pop icon then shared a snap in which she held a large bouquet of pink roses, seemingly a gift from Solomons.

Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbanks last year, shared a picture from their wedding day along with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day…”

Strictly professional Pernice shared a snap of former Pussycat Doll Roberts and himself.

He captioned it: “Buon San Valentino Principessa”, which translates from Italian as ”Happy Valentine’s Day, Princess”.

The couple met during last year’s series of the BBC show when Pernice was paired with Faye Tozer and Roberts was paired with Pasha Kovalev.

Strictly dancer Buswell marked her new romance with Sugg, her dance partner from last series.

She posted a picture of their silhouettes kissing against a purple sunset, with the caption: “You will always have a (pizza) my heart #happyvalentines @joe_sugg.”

YouTuber Sugg reciprocated with a picture of himself lifting Buswell in the air, writing “HVDDB” alongside it.

Hollywood star Amy Schumer opted for a more sarcastic approach to her Valentine’s Day messaging.

The actress and comic, who is pregnant with her first child, posted a picture showing a shelf of sanitary products.

She quipped: “Missing you on v day.”

Courteney Cox gushed over boyfriend Johnny McDaid in a sweet post on Instagram featuring a collage of selfies.

The Friends actress wrote to her Snow Patrol star partner: “Happy Valentine’s Day my (heart). I love you J xx.”

Miley Cyrus shared a number of pictures from her recent wedding to Liam Hemsworth on her social media page.

One image showed the couple hugging, and the singer said: “Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth.”

In another, she called the Hunger Games star her “Valentine every single day”.

Dyer posted a message to Fincham, whom she met on Love Island last year before they went on to win the series.

She accompanied an image of the couple with the message: “Baby I love you,” before adding “Really fancy you in this pic”.

The daughter of actor Danny Dyer later thanked Fincham on Twitter for giving her a large collection of red roses set into a heart shape.

“Jack I love you so much. Thankyou for giving me the best valentines a girl could ask for,” she commented.

Jack I love you so much. Thankyou for giving me the best valentines a girl could ask for♥️ pic.twitter.com/8ICnAeDY5B — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) February 14, 2019

I’m A Celebrity runner-up Emily Atack also got involved in the Valentine’s Day fun.

The Inbetweeners actress, who is single, posted an image to her Instagram account showing her kneeling on a bed holding a rose and heart-shaped balloons while wearing a t-shirt with Beauty and the Beast candle character Lumiere on it.

Atack, who claimed to have a crush on the waxy gentleman from the Disney film while in the jungle, wrote: “Wether you’re eating pizza in bed or spinning around the lamppost with the man / woman of your dreams – happy valentines from me, myself and lumiere. (We’ve already had a row. He gets a bit fiery.)”

Presenter Rochelle Humes professed her love to husband Marvin.

She wrote: “My Valentine. Celebrating a night early in our favourite place (home on the sofa).

“Two things: 1. Man I love him !!!! 2. God, he’s hot.”

Stars such as Sam Claflin and Rebekah Vardy also shared tributes to their partners.