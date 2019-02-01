Research shows music is powerful contributor to young people’s wellbeing

Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Stormzy have been named as young people’s favourite acts in a new report which says that music improves wellbeing.

The three acts came top in a survey of 1,001 children and young people in England aged from seven to 17.

Entitled The Sound Of The Next Generation, the research was published by Youth Music, a national charity investing in music-making projects that help children and young people develop personally and socially as well as musically.

Of those responding, 85% said music made them feel happy, while 41% said it make them feel cool and 39% said it made them excited.

Some 64% of respondents said they think they are musical, up from 48% in 2006.

Little Mix (PA)

According to the research, music is young people’s favourite pastime, along with gaming.

The report also suggested that the creative process of making music has a more profound impact than listening to it.

Those who made music in the last week said they were less likely to say that they “often feel lonely”.

Youth Music CEO Matt Griffiths said: “Young people are using music as a resource to draw on, a coping mechanism to support their personal wellbeing.

“They’re doing this creatively, strategically and – often – independently.

“There’s an opportunity therefore for schools, charities and the music industry to support young people to use music in this way.

“To re-imagine the purpose of music and music education for social and wellbeing outcomes. And in doing so, make it more inclusive and impactful.”