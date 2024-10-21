All aboard Telford Steam Railway's Halloween-themed trains for one day only next weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'Spooky Special' will depart from Spring Village station on each hour starting at 3pm until 7pm next Saturday (October 26). The family friendly Halloween trains and crafts event costs £10 per adult and £5 per child, or visitors can purchase a family ticket for £26.

Tickets allow visitors to ride on all of the Spooky Special trains plus free entry into the Crafty Coach situated at 'Spooky' Spring Village station platform. The sessions will be run by The Creation Station and children can make Halloween-themed crafts to take home with them - all materials and guidance will be provided.

Onboard the trains visitors will find some of their favourite Halloween characters.

The heritage railway site said on a social media post: "They will be only too pleased to scare you as the train plunges into the darkness of horrific Heath Hill tunnel. If you survive all that, there will be plenty of photo opportunities as well."

Spooky Special next weekend at Telford Steam Railway. Picture: Telford Steam Railway

A face painter will also be on site to give children a scary face of their choice - for an additional charge. And, to claim everyone's nerves, Telford Steam Railway's tea room will also be open for food and drinks.

The site's model railway will also be open and operating.

The Spooky Special train ride will either be the site's Class 142 (142004) or Class 144 (144013) Pacer Units that are both wheelchair accessible - a steam engine will not haul this service.

Dogs are not allowed on the Halloween-themed train rides.

Further information can be found on Telford Steam Railway's website.