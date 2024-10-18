Market Drayton Halloween trail will give youngsters 'safe, fun' chance to trick or treat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organised by Vivienne Payne-Derricutt of Flores Diem, the event sees hundreds of children from the North Shropshire town dress up in Halloween outfits and roam the high street collecting sweets from shops and businesses.

The florist supplies posters for the town's traders and a list of sites involved for visitors to download or pick up. The event is organised to let the "young people of Market Drayton experience trick or treating like they see on American TV shows in a safe, fun environment".

Trick or Treat in Market Drayton town centre on October 26

The trick or treat shop trail in Market Drayton will take place on Saturday, October 26 from around 10am.

Flores Diem members including event organiser Vivienne Payne-Derricutt (right)

More than 20 businesses and traders in the town are set to be involved in the trail this year, dressing up and greeting trick or treaters, including members of the North Shropshire town's market.

Cookies fish bar

"It will be bigger and better this year," said organiser Vivienne Payne-Derricutt. "Since 2022 it's been a big event each year, it's probably one of the best events. The town is packed with children who are dressed up. Members of the shops all dress up, and supply sweets.

The Hair Boulevard partkaes in the Halloween event

"We have a list of shops and then set the children off around town to collect their sweets and it's lovely.

"It's a joy, every year, to see them all dressed up and coming round. It just makes everybody smile and is such a lovely event.

Decoration inside Bargain Booze

"It's something that the trade and commerce community do off our own backs and it's nice to get everyone involved. It also gets people to go into shops that they might not normally go in.

"We try and encourage everyone to dress up.

The Ivy Suite prepares to welcome trick or treaters

"One of the costumes last year was a washing machine that was made out of a cardboard box. It was amazing."

Further information on the Halloween event can be found on Market Drayton Trick or treat shop trail's Facebook page.