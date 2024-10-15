It's official! Free parking at the Festival of Lights confirmed as Market Drayton council vote to pick up the tab

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visitors to the festive event in Market Drayton have traditionally enjoyed free parking, however Shropshire Council has begun charging for the provision.

Market Drayton Town Council met on October 3 at the Town Hall to debate whether to pick up the £400 tab and pay the cash-strapped authority so residents don't have to cough up themselves.

It was decided that free parking will be provided on the town's Towers Lawn car parks - number one and two - and on Queen Street car park from 2pm on November 16.

The event features Market Drayton's Christmas lights switch-on as well as festive fun and entertainment. The town council also subsidises a bus service for residents so they can easily access the event. The minutes of the council's latest meeting said "providing free car parking in the afternoon would encourage people from outside the town to attend the event".

Market Drayton Festival of Lights (pictures Market Drayton Town Council and Ian Garnham)

Deputy Mayor, and head of the services and facilities committee Tim Manton, who was present at the meeting, hopes to see a big turnout at the Christmas celebrations next month.

"I am delighted there will be free parking on Towers Lawn car parks one and two and at Queen Street car park for the Festival of Lights this year," said the town councillor. "The event is a highlight of the yearly calendar and immensely well attended.

"The effort Market Drayton Town Council go to make it such a successful event, and if you like the prelude to the Christmas festivities, is testament to the Town Council's commitment to the community.

"If previous years are anything to go by the town will once again be packed with visitors, not only from Market Drayton but from further afield to enjoy the plethora of Christmas stalls, the children's entertainment and of course the switch on of this year's lights by the Town's Mayor."

Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft will switch-on the town's lights at the event. The North Shropshire town is set to sparkle like never before after the Town Council has worked to improve its festive offerings and upgrade this year's Christmas lights around the town.

New lights have been ordered on bulk, and will appear on trees by the town's library and bus station.

Deputy Mayor, Tim Manton said each tree will have a "loose fitting wrap" to each key branch allowing for a "silhouette" outline when they are illuminated.