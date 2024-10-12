What's going on in Shropshire for Halloween? Here are some frightfully good ideas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From fear-filled festivities to crafty half term excursions, there's plenty to do in Shropshire this spooky season.

October half-term can be frightening for all sorts of reasons – Halloween aside, it's a wonder what to do with the kids as the weather turns and the nights draw in.

But fear no further, as we've put together a list of some of the frightfully good things on offer in Shropshire.

Battlefield 1403 Farm Shop, Upper Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Battlefield 1403 farm shop director Jeremy Jagger, getting ready for people to come and pick pumpkins on there first ever home grown patch

For the first time ever, pumpkins are available to pick at Battlefield 1403.

The Pumpkin Patch is situated a short walk behind the farm shop, at it's open on October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 - as well as every day over half term.

There's no need to book and entry is free, simply pay for the pumpkins you pick!

More information available online at: battlefield1403.com/pick-your-own-pumpkin

Park Hall Farm, Oswestry

Park Hall's annual Pumpkinfest returns this month, where every paying child will receive a pumpkin to carve.

The Halloween themed event will be open on October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20, and then daily between October 25 and November 3.

Activities include Pumpkin Alley, The Little Scare House and a Spooky Trail, and lots of fun and games every day of the event, including ‘Pass the Pumpkin’ and ‘Mummy Wrap.’

Tickets are £13.95, more information is available online at: parkhallfarm.co.uk

Wellington town centre

Midori Kobayashi - The Orbit, Les Gough - Les The Wellington Cobbler, Dan Parton - The Orbit, Donna Thomas - Wool Magic, and Kayleigh Lucas - The Orbit

The Wellington Pumpkin Hunt is being held this year for local youngsters.

A large range of retailers in the town will be creating a ‘spooky trail’ of pumpkins which will go on show in their shops for a week from Saturday, October 26 until November 2.

Children wanting to take part should collect a form from The Orbit and special Halloween treats await those who complete the trail and return to The Orbit with their answers.

Winston Farm, Ellesmere

Winston Farm will be open between 10am and 5pm on October 12 and 13, as well as every day between October 19 and 31.

Their homegrown pumpkins are three for £10, with plenty available in a variety of sizes.

More information available online at: winstonfarm.co.uk

Telford Exotic Zoo

The Haunted Trail at Telford Exotic Zoo has opened for Halloween

Visitors can pick their own pumpkins from a spooky trail through the haunted woods, while the zoo is also hosting a range of fear-filled activities.

From bug eating to a creepy crawly encounter, the zoo is going Halloween themed from October 12 to November 3 but pumpkin picking is available from October 5.

Normal zoo entry fees apply, as well as the cost of a pumpkin.

More information available on the Exotic Zoo's Facebook page.

Weston Park, near Shifnal

Little ghosts and goblins are encouraged to come along to Weston's Halloween Horrors this October half term on October 29, 30 and 31.

The four-acre Walled Garden has been transformed into a haunted hollow with the return of the popular pumpkin patch.

A range of thrilling activities are also taking place, including a spooky maze and a creepy critter show from Zoolabs.

Tickets are £6 per child plus standard admission price, one pumpkin per child will be provided to carve on site or take home.

More information available online at: weston-park.com/halloween-horrors

Alderford Lake, Whitchurch

Alderford Lake are hosting another year of spine-tingling thrills and family-friendly chills

It's another years of spine-tingling thrills and family-friendly chills at Alderford Lake, with the return of the experiences of Spooky Island for over eights, Witchcraft Woods for the under tens, and the terrifying Nightmare Island.

This year also sees the return of the beauty spot's drive-in cinema. Movies listed this year feature Ghostbusters (1984), Saw, Scooby Doo, It (2017), Hocus Pocus and The Conjuring.

More information and booking is available online at: alderford.com/halloween

Wonderland, Telford

A sell-out event for five years running - visitors are encourage to book early for Wonderland's "seriously spooky" Halloween event.

Entertainment includes a trick or treat trail around the nursery rhyme themed houses, a fire show, fire work display, face paintings and a creepy doll contortion act.

Booking and more information available at: wonderlandmidlands.co.uk/halloween

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury

Visitors can find their perfect pumpkins in the gardens at The Cut Visitor Centre in Shrewsbury for Shropshire Wildlife Trust's Pumpkinfest.

Enjoy a pumpkin carving experience and a range of Halloween crafts and activities between Monday, October 28 and Thursday 31.

Pumpkins are £3. More information available online at: shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk

Blists Hill Victorian Town

A creepy character at Blists Hill Victorian Town. Photo: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

For Halloween, on Friday, 25 and Saturday, 26 October, Blists Hill Victorian Town will host Ghostly Gaslight.

This year’s event will be a spine-tingling and spooky evening of Victorian-inspired horror, hauntings and nightmarish goings-on.

Recommended for ages 13+, it is not for the faint-hearted. The event will see Blists Hill transformed into a Victorian ghost town, with creepy costumed characters roaming the streets and scary goings-on in the town’s exhibits.

Visitors are encouraged to come in Halloween costume.

For more information and to book tickets go to: ironbridge.org.uk

Arscott Farm, Pontesford

Last year, the team at Arscott grew 100,000 pumpkins and are promising this year will be bigger and better than ever.

The pumpkin patch is open now, and will be open every Friday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm throughout October and all of half term.

Two after dark torchlight pics are planned for October 19 and 26.

More information is available online at: arscottfarm.co.uk

Apley Farm Shop, Norton

Apley is holding another year of Halloween celebrations from October 26 to 31.

Activities, including entry to the creepy carving cavern and a trip on the pumpkin express, run from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day as part of the Trick or Treat experience.

The pick your own pumpkin patch will also be open daily.

Trick or Treat tickets are £12.95, adults escorting children with a ticket and under 2's are free.

Tickets must be purchased on the day for all people attending the pick your own patch, however under 2’s are free.

More information and tickets are available online at: apleyestate.co.uk

Little Wytheford Farm, Shawbury

Pumpkin picking in Shawbury at Little Wytheford Farm

Another year of pumpkin picking returns to this Instagram famous spot in Shawbury.

The pumpkin patch is full of little and large versions of the winter squash, with prices starting from just 50p.

Visiting the farm is free and includes the use of wheelbarrows and a number of photo ops.

The patch is open now until October 31. More information is available online at: littlewythefordfarm.co.uk

Llynclys Hall Farm Shop, Oswestry

Open from Saturday, October 5, every day from 9am to 5pm until the end of the month.

Tickets are £5.50 plus a booking fee, but just £3.50 for the first two weeks during the week.

Prices for pumpkins start at £1. More information is available online at: llynclyshall.co.uk

Magical Malpas PYO Farm, Malpas

Open 10am to 4pm every Wednesday, Friday and weekend, and every day during half term.

The farm is also offering entry to a photo village and a spooky maize maze, for £2 per person, while pumpkin prices start from £2.

No booking is required, more information available at: magicalmalpaspyofarm.com

BeWILDerwood, Cheshire

Twig or Treat. Photo: BeWILDerwood

Just over the border into Cheshire, BeWILDerwood is introducing an exciting twist to their beloved Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade.

With a spin on traditional trick-or-treating, visitors are invited to dress up in their best Halloween costumes and wander along the magical light trail, spotting character doors along the way.

As they discover each one, they'll have the chance to say "Twig or Treat" to their favourite BeWILDerwood characters, enjoying a safe, fun-filled trick-or-treating experience like no other.

Twig or Treat at The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade will run on selected evenings from 12 October to 3 November, with new earlier arrival timeslots added to accommodate families with younger children too! Arrival timeslots begin from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and the event lasts around 1.5 hours.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: bewilderwood.co.uk