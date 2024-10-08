Winners of Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival gingerbread trail announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Olympians toured Market Drayton during the popular festival to judge and choose winners from more than 45 businesses who took part in the trail.

The key event at this year's festival on Saturday, September 28 - sponsored by the Original Biscuit Bakers - was dedicated to "exploring the town's heritage, shops and attractions as well as the local history". Each business and organisation participating in the event was asked to dress a gingerbread character to the theme of 'Olympic Sports 2024', and display it in their premises or shop window.

Families were asked to find all of the gingerbread characters on the trail and judge their favourite as well as Deputy Mayor Tim Manton and Olympian Pauline Goodwin who judged their favourite to choose another winner.

Market Drayton Ginger & Spice Festival 2024

For the first time at the event there was also a prize for the best dressed gingerbread character displayed in a charity shop that was judged by Shropshire Olympian Penny Healey.

Winners

Market Drayton's deputy mayor and Pauline Goodwin chose Salopian Care as their winners for their presentation of British gymnast, and Olympic medallist, Harry Hepworth.

Meanwhile, Hair by Becky Barberpole picked up two runners-up awards from the deputy mayor and in the children's choice category for their Kieran Reilly of BMX themed gingerbread.

The best dressed gingerbread award - judged by children on the day - went to St Mary's Church of Market Drayton. The church dressed their gingerbread character as Alfie Hewitt of wheelchair tennis.

Shropshire Olympian Penny Healey judged Oxfam to have the best dressed gingerbread character in the charity shop category. Oxfam dressed their gingerbread character as Andy Murray.

Trail prize draw

Those who completed the trail event were entered into a free prize draw where six-year-old Cole won a children's gingerbread and toy hamper, while 10-year-old Dylan was the runner-up.

Success

Councillor and judge Tim Manton was impressed with the trail, saying: "It was an honour and a privilege to be invited to judge the town's best displayed gingerbread characters today. There were some 45 premises we visited, which in itself, is a tremendous effort in such a relatively small town.

"But what really shone above all, was the effort and creativity by all those that entered, there were some terrific Olympic themed displays to look at, they were all incredible, and in reality, all deserved to be winners.To be judging together with an Olympian, Pauline Goodwin, was a tremendous honour and one I will not forget for a long time."

Meanwhile, manager of Salopian Care, Karen Turner was pleased to be awarded the 'Best Dressed Gingerbread Character' award.

She said: "The team at Salopian Care have really enjoyed supporting our local community, this year, by taking part in the annual Ginger and Spice window dressing competition and we are thrilled to have been chosen as the winners, considering there were so many other amazing designs. We are looking forward to continuing to work with and supporting our local community with future events."

The festival welcomed a record number of visitors according to organisers, and Reverend Catherine McBride of St Mary's Church was delighted that children chose their gingerbread character as the best.

"It's always a real joy to welcome people into the church and this year we had around 150 visitors, coming to see this beautiful old building and search for our gingerbread man," said the Reverend. "We were thrilled that he won the children's vote of best dressed Gingerbread Man and hope he inspired everyone to celebrate people with all sorts of different abilities."

And, volunteer at Oxfam, Alison Healy said: "Andy Murray was leaving the Olympics this year and we thought it would be a nice idea to pay tribute to him. We often get a lot of tennis rackets donated so it chose itself really and came together."

The Ginger and Spice Festival will return on Saturday, September 27 next year.