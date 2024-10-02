Historic Rally Festival returns to Shropshire for venue's 'biggest event' yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vintage cars, mainly from the 1970s and 1980s will visit Apley Estate this weekend to take part in the Historic Rally Festival.

The festival - in its fourth year - is visiting the venue at Norton, south of Telford, for the first time this weekend, and bosses say it will be the biggest event ever at the site.

The event attracts entrants from the UK and abroad as well as past rally heroes. Last year's entry list included 1984 World Rally Champion Stig Blomqvist in an Audi Quattro and 1996 British Rally Champion Gwyndaf Evans in a Ford Escort.

The Historic Rally Festival continues to be the "UK's only Motorsport UK permitted multi-venue demonstration rally".

Based in Shropshire, this year's event is taking in "new and exciting stages" at the Apley Estate and Willey Estate, and see at least 11 stages of rallying around the Telford area.

The Apley Farm Shop will host a meet-and-greet for enthusiasts on Saturday evening prior to the start of three Dusk Stages. Visitors can get up close with the vehicles and "wave them off into the sunset", according to the festival.

Director of the Apley Estate Graeme Manton is looking forward to hosting the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

He said: "We are very excited to open our doors to these historic cars and also to the many people who want to see them.

"This rally is due to be the biggest event we've ever held at Apley Estate and we want to make sure it is not only the biggest but the best too.

"There are many people who look forward to this event in the rallying calendar and I am one of them - it is sure to be a fantastic day with plenty to see.

"We hope all the community will come to experience the excitement of yesteryear against this fantastic backdrop at Apley Estate.

"It is a great chance for people of all generations to appreciate the skill and wonder of both the cars and the drivers."

Tickets are priced at £15 per person and day. Under-14s are free when accompanied by an adult.

Further information about the event and ticketing can be found at www.historicrallyfestival.com.