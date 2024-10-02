Hilarious globally recognised circus act to perform in Shropshire next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Trash Test Dummies will perform at Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton on November 16 providing jokes and non-stop fun as their adventure takes the humble household wheelie bin to new heights.

The award-winning Dummies Corp was founded by Jamie Bretman, Jack Coleman and Simon Wright and features a "team of world-class circus artists who can trash talk with the best of them".

The award-winning act that has been recognised globally, and the "Australian leaders in circus-comedy" has toured the world since 2012, performing in countries including Scotland, China, Hong Kong, Ireland, USA and across Australia.

Their hour-long, fast-paced show features juggling, acrobatics, ballet, balloons, and more that is set to have you laughing all night.

Trash Test Dummies are coming to Festival Drayton Centre

The Trash Test Dummies were the winners of the best children's presentation at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2015 and and runners up for children's Choice Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016.

Festival Drayton has advertised the live show, saying: "Put your bins out! Tonight is bin night and the Trash Test Dummies are on duty. These are no ordinary bins, they are chock-a-block full of surprises and the Dummies are in for some serious fun and a wild imaginative adventure.

"The Dummies warm up their formations and kick things off with some bin ballet. Delightful discoveries are aplenty, jokes abound, silliness ensues and things escalate into an acrobatics routine.

"The Dummies get sporty playing all the games they know from cricket to baseball, pretending to be sporting heroes before their antics go a little too far and they end up in a riotous mess. They'll need some super hero energy to sort it out and channel their best impressions of Batman. The super-sized fun finishes with a dexterous hat routine where the Dummies pass and juggle bowler hats.

"Things take a nasty turn as the sound of wild applause turns to gunshots and the Dummies race to find shelter from the war zone that has sprung up around them. Hiding behind barricades they find a bomb they can’t dispose of which is causing chaos and the three battlers find themselves in jail.

"They can feel sorry for themselves or they can do something about it, and the Dummies make a grand escape, busting out a window and starting an epic chase. Police sirens turn to ambulances when one Dummy takes a fall and things keep sliding downhill. Next thing we know we’re having a Dummy funeral.

"All is not lost! Mix ups were had, nobody died, and this is cause to celebrate.

"The Dummies round out their adventures with an epic drumming and juggling routine that raises the roof and bring it all home like heroes with a spoof on Chariots of Fire. Now that's how you take the bins out!"

Tickets for the live show starting at 5pm are priced at £15 per adult, £12.50 per child, and £50 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

Further information on the event and show can be found on Festival Drayton Centre.