Shrewsbury Beer, Cider and Perry Festival returns to church next month

The event in the medieval church in St Mary's Street is running from September 25 to 28 and the main sponsor is Salopian Brewery.

The Shrewsbury and West Shropshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ales organises the festival which will also feature wine and gin.

Anyone joining CAMRA gets free entry that day and two free pints of ale or cider.

Opening hours will be 11am to 10.30pm Wednesday to Friday and 11am until the beer runs out on the Saturday.

The £12 entry includes £3 entry fee for non-members, £6.30 of beer and £2.80 glass deposit (refundable) and programme.

Existing CAMRA members get free entry.