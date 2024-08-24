New artisan group set to host first event in town centre - find out about Market Drayton Artisan Trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Creative Drayton emerged from the Market Drayton Arts Festival and says its mission is to "support local artisans and makers in developing their small businesses."

The group is hosting its first event on Saturday, August 31 between 10am and 1pm in the town centre where Shropshire residents can enjoy and visit eight different locations in the town that will be displaying art from local artisans.

A map of the locations is available online on Creative Drayton's website, in the town's library and in other local shops.

The artisan trail map

At Greenfields Sports Ground, residents can find out what the Market Drayton Men's Shed get up to. At 84 Frogmore Road, art therapist, and textile and art teacher Denise McGowan will showcase her various craft creations.

Festival Drayton Centre will showcase work by local artists in their gallery while the library will host an exhibition, Sarah Huggins will show off her Happy Times Craft work and Yvonne Guntripp who is inspired by nature and creates abstract paintings will be at the Fox Hollow Studio.

Examples of local art

Needle and Craft can be found at Three Queen Street while Jones's Coffee House is hosting the Drayton Arts Group. One of Creative Drayton's founding members, Kimberly Stevens will be at 63 Longlands Lane showcasing photography, and Tania Paling Sparkes who owns Tangible Gallery will showcase her projects and be ready with a sketchbook to hand.

Art will be available to buy on the day, and a highlight of the event is the Mad Hatter's Tea Party that showcasing 17 different local artisans' work, and is hosting Tania from Tangible Gallery.

Examples of local art

Creative Drayton says there is 'something for everyone' at the event where residents can "enjoy an array of artworks, live demonstrations, and unique items available for purchase."

Art that will be on display

Organiser and member of Creative Drayton, Kimberly Stevens said: "We’re really excited about the event.

"You can stop and visit the local artisans and see what they have made, ask any questions and there is also going to be items to purchase.

"There's so many creative people in Market Drayton. I've only been in the community for three years and I have met some amazingly talented people.

"Jemima Roberts is incredibly talented and makes textile designs and pillows that are fabulous with different textiles.

Jemima Roberts' art

"Jill Fox is retired and is creating fragrances that are all natural and environmentally friendly.

Natural fragrances

With Denise (McGowan), I'm not sure if there's a craft she can't do, she will be doing some demonstrations at her studio. The list goes on."

Further information can be found at: https://www.creativedrayton.com/