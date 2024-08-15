Tickets selling fast for Mock the Week comedian Andy Parsons' Shropshire show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Andy Parsons, well-known for his many appearances on the hit panel show Mock the Week, is scheduled to appear at the Festival Drayton Centre in November.

His latest tour, dubbed 'Bafflingly Optimistic', achieved a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe last year and hit the road in spring.

Andy started his career writing non-commissioned work for Radio 4 and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image on ITV.

Having had his own Radio 2 series for six years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.

Talking about the show, Andy described it as a marriage between the chaotic world of politics and his experiences as a parent.

He said: "There are lots of different strands. The show's partly about parenting and what kids need to understand about the world.

"The world has slightly gone the wrong way up recently and, obviously, our politics has gone the same way over the last 12 months as well. So it's marrying that to having an 11-year-old son and seeing the world a bit through their eyes in terms of prospects going forward, whether it's to do with houses or jobs or being able to work in Europe.

"I think there are reasons to be hopeful. It's not a depressing show, you won't want that on your night out. It's full of big laughs.

"The positive side is the [Covid] pandemic is over, we are statistically more united as a nation than it might seem. And despite what you've heard, comics are not being cancelled."

The comedian will be appearing at the Festival Drayton Centre on Thursday, November 7 at 8pm. The few tickets that remain are available for £17 online at festivaldraytoncentre.com.