Weston Park prepares for jam-packed August bank holiday summer celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The team at Weston Park are hoping their fun-packed August bank holiday weekend will see off the summer holidays in style.

The popular Summer Fiesta is returning to the stately home on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border on Sunday, August 25 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

This year’s fiesta features a line up of live entertainment, local artisan food producers and crafters as well as street food from around the world. The event will also see entertainment for youngsters with face painting and a traditional fun fair.

Local band, The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will be getting the crowds dancing all weekend long and will be joined by acoustic duo Giles and Sully on the Sunday and rock ‘n’ roll band The Loveless on Monday.

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations at Weston Park, said: “As always, our Summer Fiesta is a fantastic weekend of fun for all which is not to be missed.

The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will be performing at Weston Park’s Summer Fiesta this bank holiday weekend

“We’ve got an unbeatable combination of great food and entertainment which will bring the summer to a close in fabulous style. Bring your picnic blankets, your dancing shoes and your biggest smiles and settle in for a great value day out at Weston Park.

“We pride ourselves on working with local food heroes and crafters selling various products including vintage homewares, intricate paintings, fashion, jewellery, and unique ceramics. Local artisan food producers attending this year’s Fiesta include Beckford’s Rum, Mahorall Farm Cider, Padian Foods and The Pastry Box.

“There’s plenty more delicious foods from around the world to enjoy with our eclectic mix of tasty street food. Murase’s Wood Fired Pizza and Aperitivo Time will bring a taste of Italian sunshine to Weston, JoJo’s Fish and Chips will have something to offer for all you chippy lovers and Mukaase Foods will magic up the spices of the Caribbean alongside sweet treats from The Shropshire Ice Cream Company and the Gourmet Brownie Company.’’

The whole estate is also open to explore including the Woodland Adventure Playground included in the discounted ticket price, the Miniature Railway will also be running to take visitors on a ride into the enchanting Temple Wood.

Tickets for the Summer Fiesta are £6 per person when booked in advance online, while standard admission price of £11 per adult and £6.50 per child apply on the day.

For more information visit: weston-park.com