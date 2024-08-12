Take a look at this incredible Paddington Bear structure that Shropshire residents can visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The giant straw sculpture stands at an impressive 45ft tall and has been created at one of Cheshire's most-popular ice cream farms - just north of the Shropshire border.

In partnership with Mike Harper from Harbrook Engineering, Snugburys Ice Cream Farm in Nantwich has been building straw sculptures to stand in their field alongside the A51 Chester Road for more than 20 years. The sculptures all mark anniversaries and other major events, and raise money for charity through special ice cream sales.

Past displays include Peter Rabbit who was set alight by an arsonist in 2017, a giant bee, and the 'DaLICK' sculpture in 2013 to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who.

This year, ahead of the release of Paddington Bear Four in November, a giant straw sculpture of the nation's bear has been created. The impressive sculpture that was revealed last Friday took more than 1,500 hours to complete and is made of straw and larch shingles around a metal frame.

Paddington Bear at Snugburys Ice Cream, picture: Tim Jervis

Paddington has already attracted large crowds to the ice cream farm last weekend and can be seen wearing his famous blue jacket, tipping his hat and carrying a suitcase.

Visitors of Snugburys Ice Cream Farm can walk around the Paddington Bear sculpture, and children can also heads through a wild flower trail where they will find animal sculptures along the way.

Moreover, a special marmalade flavoured ice cream has been created to celebrate Paddington's favourite sandwiches and is available for visitors to buy with single scoops for £4 and double scoops £5. The ice cream is made in-house at the farm and is described as an orange zest ice cream with a Seville orange curd ripple.

Paddington Bear at Snugburys Ice Cream, picture: Tim Jervis

With every ice cream sold, Snugburys Ice Cream will donate 10p to the MPS charity this year.

Announcing the new sculpture, Snugburys Ice Cream Farm said on Facebook: "We are incredibly excited to introduce our latest sculpture Paddington Bear. This is our largest straw feature to date, standing at a very impressive 45 feet tall!

"The very impressive frame work is made by the incredibly talented Mike Harper from Harbrook engineering. The Snugburys team have been busy straw stuffing and Sarah from Twigtwisters has done some fabulous willow weaving including the hat and suitcase.

"It has taken over 1500 hours of work from welding, straw stuffing, willow weaving, painting and cladding, and it has been a true labour of love.

"With every new sculpture we choose a charity and this year we have chosen the MPS charity. Very sadly our family friends little boy Freddie was diagnosed with this cruel rare disease called MPS syndrome also known as childhood dementia. We hope to raise as much as we can.

"We wish to thank everyone who has helped with this project as we could not have done it without you a particular thank you to Mike from Harbrook, Ed (kitty’s husband), Joe and team from Wilcox and Sarah from Twigtwisters."

Snugburys Ice Cream Farm in Nantwich is less than a half an hour drive, and 13.4 miles from Whitchurch, 33 miles and less than an hour from Shrewsbury, just more than an hour from Telford, and approximately one hour and 45 minutes from Ludlow by car.