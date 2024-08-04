When and where to see Red Arrows over Shropshire later this week
The iconic red Arrows are set to skirt Shropshire later this week.
The display team are heading from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire to RAF Valley on Anglesey on Thursday morning, before heading south that evening.
The Red Arrows will go over Cheshire and pass north of Wrexham as they head to north Wales, then later pass over mid Wales and towards Herefordshire as they travel to RAF Odiham in Hampshire. The next day, they return north.
For those wanting to see them, these are the times and locations as they head south on Thursday:
North east of Llanwddyn - 5.51pm
South east of Caersws - 5.54pm
East of Woodmancote - 6.04pm
On Friday the timings in the area are:
Vicinity of Worcester - 5.03pm
North east of Ludlow - 5.07pm
North of Tregynon - 5.11pm