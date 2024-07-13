JLS fans left torn after organisers' Shrewsbury gig decision despite Euro 2024 final clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From extended hours in pubs to supermarkets shutting early, events around the country are all revolving around one particularly significant game of football.

But there's one Shropshire event that is still going ahead, with the organisers of JLS's Summer Hits Tour having football fans choosing between the band and the Three Lions.

The band are set to perform in the Quarry in Shrewsbury from 8.30pm, after a performance from Queen Millz and Tinchy Stryder. Kick-off for the game, as everyone probably now knows, is at 8pm.

Since the England team defeated The Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday, some JLS ticket holders have been trying to sell their tickets so they can tune into the match.

Others have been making suggestions to allow the best of both worlds.

JLS

"What about starting early in Shrewsbury on Sunday???" wrote Alipinknails on the band's Instagram page.

"Can we have big screens in the Quarry?" asked a user by the name of Emmyg74.

But yesterday a spokeswoman from organisers Kilimanjaro Live said the gig would be going ahead "as per the originally scheduled timings" after they had "explored all available options".

They added: "Due to operational restrictions, it isn't possible to move our set times, or screen the match at the event."

Reacting to the news, readers have taken to social media to voice their thoughts. While some have been using platforms to try and sell tickets, others haven't been so fussed by the announcement.

Rose Turner wrote: "Why should they change it it was organized before football, everyone thinks people should cancel things because of football".

"I hate football and how it makes things change in the world. Honestly a joke," wrote Richard Cliff.

The stage for Let's Rock Shrewsbury and the JLS gigs under construction earlier this week in the Quarry

Others had already managed to sell their tickets on, with Sallyanne Burdon writing: "We’ve sold our tickets to support our lads, we might be fortunate to witness a moment in history!"

Paula Burd said she also would no longer be going after her friend had purchased VIP tickets to see the band.

Some were still holding out hope something could be done, with Leigh Nicholas writing: "I hope they do something!! I’m taking teenagers so I’ve got to go but I’ll be on my phone watching the game."

"Looks like lots of people won't turn up or will be watching it on their phones," Christine Denton predicted.