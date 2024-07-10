Watch: Preparations underway for the Newport Show 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Final preparations are being made for Saturday's Newport Show that is renowned for its great entertainment, fantastic food on offer, and celebrity guests.

This year, Great British Bake Off winner and sensation Candice Brown will share recipes, tips, and more during her appearance. The author, magazine columnist and TV regular will be backed-up by a full line-up of top chefs from across the region.

Elsewhere, popular farming YouTuber, Olly 'Blogs' Harrison, will appear at the festival and will be talking about his life, work, and his videos at the event. The farmer boasts more than 128,000 subscribers on YouTube after seeing a growth in popularity.

Newport Show 2024 at Chetwynd Deer Park. In Picture Gina Maher, Emma Haselwood, Duncan Gunn-Russell, Megan Gunn-Russell, and Sally Wester

The Newport Show in Chetwynd Deer Park offers fun for the whole family with live music, food, and the chance for plenty of shopping throughout the day too.

Visitors can enjoy a live performance from the Broke FMX Motor Bike Display Team who are appearing at the show for the first time. The display team features the UK's leading freestyle motocross riders who will undertake the latest heart-stopping tricks. Team leader, John Pearson will talk the crowd through the stunt - sometimes while flying through the air.

The motocross riders will be joined by mountain bike stunt demo squad Team M.A.D who will give younger visitors the chance to take part in their own tricks during a controlled riding session after each performance.

Newport Show's 'Main Ring' will also be hosting a YFC fun Tug of War competition that brings together young farmers from across the region to take part, and for dog lovers, a dog show will take place on the showground.

The show's Horticulture and Handicraft Marquee will feature a host of old favourites and new classes, including Highland Cattle and donkey sections, and qualifiers for the national Horse of the Year Show.

Additionally, the show features classic cars, vintage tractors, a creative crafts tent, street food area and more.

Newport Show 2024 at Chetwynd Deer Park. In Picture: Sally Wester, Emma Haselwood, Duncan Gunn-Russell, Megan Gunn-Russell and Gina Maher.

Show Manager, Sally Western, said: "We're so close to show day, and we can't wait to welcome you all.

"Don't forget, to follow the show signs rather than your satnav. They'll help you beat the queues and, hopefully, make your day easier.

"Don’t forget to bring some cash with you as a backup - because there's plenty of shopping opportunities which will catch your eye.

"We won’t be selling any guest or members badges on the day itself, and tickets are selling well, so don't delay, get your tickets online today."

Adult tickets cost £22 per person, while a child ticket costs £7 and a senior (aged 65 and above) ticket is £18.

Family tickets can also be purchased for £55. Family tickets provide entry for two adults and three children (aged five-16)

Further information on the show and about tickets can be found at: www.newportshow.co.uk