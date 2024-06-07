Drivers warned of 'special traffic measures' on M54 for RAF Cosford Air Show this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thousands of people are expected to travel to RAF Cosford this Sunday as the air show makes its return.

Those attending will be treated to demonstrations of modern military aircraft from the Royal Air Force, including the famous Red Arrows, and international military partners.

With around 13,000 vehicles expected, drivers are being advised to plan ahead.

National Highways is expecting delays between 6am and 8pm on the M45 from Junction 1 to Junction 4, on the A5, and on the M6 between Junctions 9 and 11.

Traffic queuing for a previous Cosford Air Show

To ease congestion, there will be special traffic measures in place at Junction 3 of the M54 and drivers are advised to pay close attention to the signs to ensure they're in the correct lanes.

A special timetable has been put in place by West Midlands Railway to service the air show throughout the day. More information is available online at westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/Cosford2024.

Despite that, a statement from National Highways warned of "reduced capacity" on trains this weekend.

A spokesperson said: "With reduced capacity on the rail network this weekend, tens of thousands of people travelling to the event are likely to travel by car with drivers encouraged to leave additional time for their journeys.

"Around 13,000 vehicles are expected [at the air show]. To ease congestion on the way into the venue, there will be special traffic measures in place at Junction 3 of the M54. Road users are advised to pay close attention to the event signage to make sure they get in the correct lanes.

"Car parks open at 7am and routes are expected to be busy between 7am and 1pm and again between 5pm and 8pm. The event has sold out and those without tickets are advised not to travel to the venue as they will be turned away."