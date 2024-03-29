Signed covers of World War II events fetch £750 at Shrewsbury stamp auction

Stamps from around the globe attracted wide interest from collectors as they went under the hammer at Halls Fine Art’s auction in Shrewsbury.

The top selling lot included albums on the history of RAF Bomber Command, Naval and Fleet Air Arm battles and operations, WW2 Battles and Operations, Royal Navy covers celebrating naval events, limited edition covers of the 70th Anniversary of D Day and The Battle of Britain Diary, commemorating key events.

A Great Britain (GB) 1840-1965 mint and used stamp collection, including a good range of 1d Blacks and 2d Blues, sold for £700 while two suitcases full of military related stamps on covers from Great Britain, the Commonwealth and Guernsey made £650.

A massive stamp collection housed in two large boxes, including a GB collection 1970-2011 in four albums, 13 albums of PHQ cards and an album with British Army Series 1-82 mint postcards with supporting information and other military cards, sold for £600.

Another large accumulation, including used and damaged China 1897 Revenue overprints, a large red stock book of world stamps, two binders of covers and various albums, found a buyer at £420.

Lot 148: Example of a collection of signed covers commemorating mainly World War II events which sold for £750.

The company’s stamps specialist Andy Neal said: “I’m pleased with the excellent prices achieved at the auction which demonstrates there are still enthusiastic collectors and dealers out there who are actively involved in this hobby.”

Andy’s next free valuation day for collections at Halls Fine Art’s headquarters, Battlefield, Shrewsbury is on Thursday, May 2 from 9.30am to 4pm. To make an appointment, call 01743 450700.