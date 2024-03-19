Shrewsbury stamp auction aims to build on 2023 successes

The company’s stamps specialist Andy Neal is looking forward to the books, coins and stamps auction in Shrewsbury and is busy booking appointments with people who have collections to value and possible sale in future sales.

For sale tomorrow will be a Great Britain (GB) 1840-1965 mint and used collection, including a good range of 1d Blacks and 2d Blues, valued at up to £1,000.

There’s also a good selection of GB 1d Red Entires cancelled with numeral in Maltese Cross London District Offices and an excellent Burma collection 1937-‘46 Burmese, with each collection valued at up to £500.

The lots also include large mixed lots and accumulations, valued at up to £600, which offer good value to collectors and several lots of overprints, including the Japanese Occupation of Malaya.

“Really good material continues to sell well, but the all-important criterion is condition,” said Andy. “Classic GB and Commonwealth stamps continue to do well and China, particularly earlies and issues from the Maoist Cultural Revolution period, are also popular.

“Postal history remains really buoyant, particularly campaign mail, ship mail, early airmail and material from areas undergoing political transition.”

More than 20 people contacted Halls Fine Art after Andy recently encouraged owners of stamp collections to get them professionally valued, especially if they know little about stamps.

His next free valuation day for collections at Halls Fine Art’s headquarters, Battlefield, Shrewsbury is on Thursday, May 2 from 9.30am to 4pm. To make an appointment, call 01743 450700.