Historic hall to host wedding fair this weekend

An extravagant wedding fair is set for Walcot Hall in Lydbury North this weekend.

Considered one of the top wedding and events venues in Shropshire, the historic building is set within 30 acres of grounds, including one of the finest arboretums in Britain.

The historic hall will be dressed to impress from 11am on Sunday, March 10 and will host a variety of wedding suppliers.

Entrance to the wedding fair will be free and guests will be greeted by a glass of fizz and canapes.

Tickets to the tasting menu lunch held in the venue's ballroom and created by wedding caterers Tallulah & Co are £50 per person. The fair will run until 2pm.