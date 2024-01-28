An evening with Sir Bradley Wiggins set for Shrewsbury stage

Sir Bradley Wiggins' medal-studded 15-year career has seen him become the only rider to have won both the world and Olympic Championships on both the track and the road, as well as the Tour de France.

Having won the leaders jersey in each of the three Grand Tours, and won a gold medal at four successive Olympic Games, he has held the record as Great Britain's most decorated Olympian.

Now, the cycling legend will be appearing at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on a different kind of tour.

On Friday, May 17, he will get on stage to discuss his fantastic career, what brought him to cycling and everything in between.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, with VIP options available.

Standard tickets cost £32.50. VIP tickets, which include a photo opportunity and front-row seats are £52.50.

Super VIP tickets which include a drinks reception, front-row seats, a photo opportunity and a signed photo cost £102.50.

Tickets are available online at theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office at 01743 281281.